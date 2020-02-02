Plastic Recycling Market Analysis: Industry Size, Revenue Share, Recent Trends, Growth, Sales and Forecast

Plastic Recycling Market report provides (6 Forces Forecast 2019-2025) an in-intensity insight of the Plastic Recycling industry masking all vital parameters along with Drivers, Market Trends, Market Dynamics , Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Plastic Recycling market Share via Region etc. Plastic Recycling industry report enhanced on worldwide competition by topmost prime companies (Clear Path Recycling, Clean Tech Incorporated, Mohawk Industries Incorporated, CarbonLite Industries, Envision Plastics Industries, Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies Incorporated, Evergreen Plastics, PolyQuest, Phoenix Technologies, Verdeco Recycling, Custom Polymers, KW plastics, Extrupet, Greentech, Veolia Polymers, Hahn Plastics, PLASgran, APR2 Plast, Luxus, Viridor, Centriforce, Visy, Kyoei Industry, Wellpine Plastic Industical, Fuqing Topway Plastics Industrial, Intco, Suzhou Jiulong Recy & Tech, Longfu Recycling Energy ScientechPlastic Recycling) which providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information.

Recycled plastics are the plastics that made from post-consumer or post-industrial plastics instead of the virgin resin. The process of recycling used plastic from consumable products is an efficient means to reprocess the material into useful products. Many different products make great sources of recyclable material, including: soda bottles, plastic packaging, sheets and pellets. Recycled plastic is used to make many different types of products. The type of product that is made out of recycled plastic depends on the type of plastic resin. There are several different types of plastic resin used to make different products, such as PET, PP, HDPE and LDPE.

Recycled plastics can be used in various fields, like Packaging, Consumer Goods, Construction, Textile Fiber / Clothing, Landscaping / Street Furniture, etc. Textile fiber / clothing is the largest application of recycled plastics with market share of 30.81% in 2017, since nearly 80% of RPET is used to produce fiber.

The market of recycled plastic is highly fragmented with a tail of manufacturers. As the largest production area of recycled plastics, there are more than 3000 companies supply recycled plastics. The market concentration in developed areas is higher comparatively. Leading suppliers in the worldwide are Clear Path Recycling, Clean Tech Incorporated, Mohawk Industries Incorporated, CarbonLite Industries, Envision Plastics Industries, Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies Incorporated, Greentech and Veolia Polymers, which takes a combined share of less than 5% in 2017.

Global Plastic Recycling market size will increase to 41200 Million US$ by 2025, from 25600 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Plastic Recycling.

Based on Product Type, Plastic Recycling market report displays the manufacture, profits, value, and market segment and growth rate of each type, covers:

PET

PP

HDPE

LDPE

Others

Based on end users/applications, Plastic Recycling market report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, this can be divided into:

Packaging & Consumer Goods

Construction

Textile Fiber / Clothing

Landscaping/Street Furniture

Other Uses

