Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Latest Innovation and Development 2019 to 2025

Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) is semi-crystalline, white or off-white polyester similar in both composition and properties to polyethyleneterephthalate (PET). It is a thermoplastic engineering polymer that is used as an insulator in the electrical, electronics, automobile, mechanical equipment and precision instruments industries. Compared to PET (polyethylene terephthalate), PBT has slightly lower strength and rigidity, slightly better impact resistance, and a slightly lower glass transition temperature. In this report, the volume of PBT is calculated by PBT resin, excluding PBT modified resin.

The production of PBT increases from 808.6 K MT in 2011 to 1101.8 K MT in 2016, at a CAGR of 6.38%. In 2016, the global PBT market is led by China, accounting for 41.93% global PBT production. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market, account for 20.53%.

At present, the major manufacturers of PBT are concentrated in Changchun, BASF, Sabic, DuBay Polymer (Lanxess, DuPont) and Ticona (Celanese). Changchun is the world leader, holding 11.13% production market share in 2016. Polymer Technology and Services PBT is marketed under a wide variety of brand names by these companies.

PBT downstream is wide and recently PBT has acquired increasing significance in various fields of automotive, electrical & electronic and consumer goods applications. Globally, the PBT market is mainly driven by growing demand for automotive applications. Automotive account for nearly 49.02% of total downstream consumption of PBT in global.

Global Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT).

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) capacity, production, value, price and market share of Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Changchun

BASF

Sabic

DuBay Polymer (Lanxess,DuPont)

Ticona (Celanese)

DuPont

Kanghui

Mitsubishi

HNEC

WinTech (Polyplastics,Teijin)

Toray

BlueStar

Yizheng (Sinopec)

Blueridge

Shinkong

DSM

Sipchem

Nan Ya

Heshili

Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Breakdown Data by Type

Type I

Type II



Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Breakdown Data by Application

Electrical & Electronics

Automobile Industry

Mechanical Equipment

Others



Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions



The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

