Prostatectomy Catheters Market to Perceive Substantial Growth by the End 2025

Prostate cancer is one of the most common types of cancer observed in men after skin cancer and is one of the leading causes of mortality in men. A prostatectomy catheter is used for the removal of urine from the bladder after a prostatectomy surgery. It is a thin, flexible, rubber tube placed in the bladder to drain the urine. At one end of the prostatectomy catheter, a balloon filled with water is provided which holds the catheter in place within the bladder. Urine flows out of the body through the urethra which is surrounded by the prostate gland. Various factors such as enlargement of the prostate gland, prostate cancer, or any treatment of prostate gland affect the normal process of the urination. Thus, these catheters are required to remove the urine from the body. A prostatectomy catheter is made from silicone which makes it soft and inert.

Increasing incidence of prostate cancer, rapidly aging population, and advances in technology for prostate surgeries are the drivers boosting the growth of the global prostatectomy catheters market. However, the discomfort caused by these catheters and high cost of the surgeries are restraining the growth of the market for prostatectomy catheters.

The global prostatectomy catheters market is segmented on the basis of product type, usage pattern, application, end-user, and region. In terms of product type, the market is classified into intermittent catheters and Foley catheters. On the basis of usage pattern, the market is segmented into urethral catheters and suprapubic catheters. The suprapubic catheters segment is expected to hold the maximum market share during the forecast period owing to its advantages such as comfort, reduced urinary tract infection rate, and easy management by patients. In terms of application, the market is categorized into prostate enlargement, prostate cancer surgery, radiation therapy, and narrowing of urethra. The prostate cancer surgery segment is projected to account for a major share of the market owing to growing incidence of prostate cancers. In terms of end-user, the market is categorized into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialized cancer care centers. The hospitals and specialized cancer care centers segments dominate the global prostatectomy catheters market in terms of share.

Geographically, the global prostatectomy catheters market is distributed over North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global market owing to rising prevalence of prostate cancer, availability of advanced diagnosis techniques, and high health care spending. For instance, according to statistics by the American Cancer Society, in 2017, about 161,360 new cases of prostate cancer and 26,730 deaths from this disease are registered in the U.S. alone. The incidence of prostate cancer is high among the African-American population due to genetic reasons; thus, a large African-American population pool present in the North America region is propelling the market growth. Europe is the second largest market for prostatectomy catheters. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a fast CAGR during the forecast period owing to rapid rise in the incidence of prostate cancer.

Key players operating in the global prostatectomy catheters market include B. Braun Melsungen AG, Coloplast Pty Ltd, C. R. Bard, Inc., Hollister Incorporated, Medtronic, Cook, ConvaTec Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, ROCAMED, and Wellspect HealthCare, a Dentsply Sirona Company.

