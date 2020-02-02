Radio Waves Software Market Catalyzed by Demand for Sustainable & Cost-effective Supply of Power in the Utility Industry

The commerce and business intelligence study on the global Radio Waves Software market in an analytical evaluation that has been prepared to help the business decision making capabilities of vendors associated to the value chain of the market. The report serves to aid its targeted audiences to detect growth spaces and hence gain edge over their competitors. It presents an analysis of growth behavior of key segments and sub-segments in key regions of the Radio Waves Software market. To provide a thorough analysis, the report provides historic performance and current performance based on which market size and revenue projections are provided.

Wireless communications and networking are omnipresent today in both enterprise data networks and service provider (primarily telephone companies and cable operators) networks. There has been an increase in the need for user applications that provide high bandwidth solutions. It is observed that wireless technology is moving toward seamless transmission of data without any physical medium. Moreover, rapid increase in operating expenditure and energy consumption has also been observed for telecommunication solution.

Integration of network concepts due to integration of 5G cellular, radio, WLANs, and sensors coupled with the desire to provide seamless connectivity has made modern wireless networks rather heterogeneous and complex. Emerging communication paradigms surrounding a dense urban environment, relaying traffic and offloading from one network to another has proliferated the use of device-to-device multi-hop interactions. Radio communication software plays a vital role in analysis of wireless communication systems. Many companies are indulging in developing a large variety of radio propagation software that can be used for high frequency radio communications from broadcasters who need to know the likely coverage areas for their radio transmissions. Other professional radio communication users also need to know which frequencies to use to establish a link to a given area to radio amateurs.

Key drivers of the radio propagation software market are technology development in communication, growing requirement for wireless communication, increasing adoption of radio propagation applications, increasing demand for reliable and inexpensive LAN mobile radios, application in diverse industries, and high investments done by governments across regions in the radio propagation software market. The use of wireless communications has become a fundamental requirement for emergency responders to effectively respond to and recover from natural and man-made disasters in rural as well in urban communities. There has been a significant demand for wireless solutions which have led to the overall growth of the radio propagation software market. It is estimated that various governments across regions are engaged in developing software for radio propagation. For example, the Canada government has taken an initiative to launch a radio propagation software for millions of Canadians residing in Canada’s northern, isolated, rural, and remote communities. The United States Government established the System Assessment and Validation for Emergency Responders (SAVER) Program to assist emergency responders making procurement decisions that ultimately resulted in the increase in funding for radio propagation software applications. The restraint for the market is lack of awareness among people in some niche countries and also security issues faced during the transmission of data from one point to the other. Asia Pacific is witnessing more opportunities in the radio propagation software market.

The radio propagation software market is segmented on the basis of deployment, application, enterprise size, industry, and region. By deployment, the market is classified as cloud based and on-premises. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into in-building and public domain. The enterprise segment is classified as small and medium enterprise (SMEs) and large enterprise. The industry vertical segment consists of healthcare, automotive, manufacturing, banking financial services and insurance (BFSI), telecom and information technology, defense, education etc. The regional segmentation of the market includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America. North America is projected to have highest share of the radio propagation software market due to the invention of various radio propagation solutions. For instance, Europe is experiencing the demand for the market.

Key vendors in the radio propagation software market are ATDI, Inc., SoftWright, LLC, Intermap Technologies, Remcom, Inc., Forsk SARL, V-Soft Communications, Kozo Keikaku Engineering, Inc., Wireless Applications Corp., EDX Wireless, and Siradel SAS.

Request For TOC Report @

