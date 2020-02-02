Rapid Advancements in Algin Market to Fuel Revenues Through 2026

Algin Market: Introduction:

Algin is an anionic polysaccharide, which is a type of carbohydrate and derived from brown seaweed. Algin is also called as alginates or salts of alginic acid. Marine algae and brown seaweeds such as kelp contain large amounts of polysaccharides that are extracted by the hydrocolloid industry to produce algin. There are different type of derivatives of algin or alginates are present in the market such as, Sodium Alginate, Potassium Alginate, Ammonium Alginate, Calcium Alginate, and Propylene Glycol Alginate.

Furthermore, algin is a chemical compound used for suspending, thickening, stabilizing, gel-forming, emulsifying, or film forming. In algin market a significant share of alginate is used to produce ice-cream and dairy products, the remaining share goes into production of rubber, shaving cream, or paint. Dentists use the algin to produce dental impressions of teeth’s. In textiles, algin is used to condense the fiber-reactive dye paste, which facilitates sharpness in conserves dyes and printed lines. In pharmaceuticals algin is used to make medicine for lowering cholesterol, lowering blood pressure and decreasing the amount of the certain heavy chemicals taken up by the body.

However, there are some side effects and warnings related to algin uses such as, it is unsafe for a pregnant woman to use and may cause abortion or dilate the cervix. Although, there is no scientific evidence present regarding algin’s side effects and safety.

Algin Market: Dynamics:

Algin or alginates have a wide area of applications in different end use industries such as, it is used as an additive for thickening, and stabilizing in industries. The major application of algin is in food & beverage industry where it is used to make dairy products such as, Ice-cream, Whipped toppings, Milk shakes, Cheeses, Flans and custards etc. and non-dairy products include, Frozen foods, Pastry fillings, Jellies & Jams, Gravies and Sauces, etc.

Furthermore, different type of algin used for different applications like, Sodium Alginate used as a thickener, gelling agent, stabilizer, and in food. Calcium alginate is used in icings and imitation fruit pulp. Ammonium alginate is commonly found in pie filling and gravy. Potassium Alginate is used as a medicine for suppression of abnormally high blood pressure. The wide area of applications of algin is projected to increase its market at a significant rate over the forecast period.

However, some safety issues and side effects of algin such as, health effects on a pregnant woman and allergies to algin products is expected to hamper the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Algin Market: Segmentation:

Algin market can be segmented into product type, application, end use and region.

On the basis of product type, global algin market is segmented into:

Sodium Alginate

Potassium Alginate

Calcium Alginate

Ammonium Alginate

Propylene Glycol Alginate

On the basis of application, global algin market is segmented into:

Pharmaceuticals

Ceramics

Cosmetics

Paper

Textile

Food & Beverage

On the basis of end use global algin market is segmented into:

Commercial

Industrial

Algin Market: Regional Outlook:

North America region is expected to have a prominent growth in the algin market owing to growing pharmaceuticals industry and increasing production of algin products. Increasing export of algin from emerging countries in Europe region is projected to contribute in the growth of Europe algin market over the forecast period.

The consumption of dairy products and food items is increasing at a significant rate in the Asia Pacific region. The growing food & beverage industry and rising demand for cosmetic products in the region is expected to relatively increase the growth of Asia Pacific algin market. Middle East & Africa and Latin America region is expected to have a decent growth in the algin market over the forecast period.

Algin Market: Market Participants:

Some of the market participants in the global algin market are: