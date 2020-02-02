WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Respiratory Inhaler Devices Industry Global Production,Growth,Share,Demand and Applications Forecast to 2023”.

Respiratory Inhaler Devices Industry 2019

Description:-

Respiratory Inhaler Devices Market: By Product Type (Metered Dose Inhaler, Nebulizer, Dry Powder Inhaler), By Technology (Manually Operated Inhalers, Digitally Operated Inhalers), By Disease Indication (Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), and Geography – Market Estimation, Dynamics, Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis 2012-2016 and Forecast 2017-2023

Get a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2984812-respiratory-inhaler-devices-market-global-market-estimation-dynamics

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

Market Outline: Respiratory Inhaler Devices Market

Respiratory inhaler devices are the medical devices that deliver the medication to prevent or control the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, and other respiratory disorders. Various types of respiratory inhaler devices are available in the market such as metered dose inhaler, dry powder inhaler, and nebulizer.

Market Dynamics: Respiratory Inhaler Devices Market

Increase in the prevalence of COPD, asthma, and other respiratory disorder, technological advancements in respiratory inhaler devices, rapid industrialization and rise in smoking population are anticipated to fuel the market. Moreover, ease of administration of drug with respiratory inhaler devices, cost-effective of the products, and growing newborn babies and geriatric population who often exposed to one or the other respiratory disorders are anticipated to boost the respiratory inhaler devices market over the forecast period. However, adverse effects associated with drug inhalation, product recalls, lack of single effective inhalers for all types of disease, and lack of awareness about respiratory inhalers in underdeveloped countries expected to hamper the growth of respiratory inhaler devices market over the forecast timeframe.

Market Scope: Respiratory Inhaler Devices Market

Respiratory inhaler devices market is segmented based on the product type, technology, disease indication, and distribution channel

Based on the product type, the market is segmented into the following:

Metered Dose Inhaler

Nebulizer

Dry Powder Inhaler

Based on the technology, the market is segmented into the following:

Manually Operated Inhalers

Digitally Operated Inhalers

Based on the disease indication, the market is segmented into the following:

Asthma

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

Others

Based on the distribution channel, the market is segmented into the following:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Market Summary: Respiratory Inhaler Devices Market

Escalation in the number of industries led to an abnormal increase in environmental pollution that causes respiratory diseases such as COPD and asthma might propel the respiratory inhaler devices market. According to World Health Organization approximately 3 Mn deaths were observed in 2015 around the globe. Increase in the tobacco consumption majorly in middle and low income countries may causes respiratory disorders and which in turn drive the respiratory inhaler devices market. Moreover, most of the market players are focusing on the development of newer respiratory inhaler devices which are more convenient for drug administration. Furthermore, acquisitions and mergers, product approvals, and product launchings are the strategies followed by market players for garnering larger revenue share in respiratory inhaler devices market. For instance, in April 2016, AstraZeneca received FDA approval for Bevepsi Aeresphere (glycopyrrolate and formoterol fumarate) inhalation aerosol used in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). In addition, in January 2016, Novartis AG collaborated with Qualcomm, Inc. for the innovation of digital technology for Breezhaler inhaler used in the treatment of COPD.

Regional Analysis: Respiratory Inhaler Devices Market

Geographically, global respiratory inhaler devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. North America respiratory inhaler devices market is growing due to increase in the prevalence of respiratory disorders such as COPD (according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 2014, approximately 15.7 Mn Americans were diagnosed with COPD), high awareness about the respiratory inhalers, and technological advancements in the devices are anticipated to fuel the market. Europe respiratory inhaler devices market driven by increase in the prevalence of respiratory disorders such as COPD and asthma majorly in Sweden, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, and Portugal, adoption of newer respiratory inhaler devices, and expansion of business by market players in the region. For instance, in November 2015 Sandoz launched AirFluSal Forspiro in UK. Asia Pacific respiratory inhaler devices market has a lucrative growth, which is attributed to increase in geriatric and newborn population, rise in health awareness, and growing pollution due to rapid industrialization in the region. Latin America respiratory inhaler devices market is poised to grow at significant rate owing to product approval in Latin America region. For instance, in August 2014, Sandoz received Mexico’s Health Authority (COFEPRIS) approval for the marketing of Airflusal Forspiro used in COPD. Middle East and Africa respiratory inhaler devices market driven by product launchings by the market players in Africa region. For instance, in January 2017, Cipla launched respiratory inhaler Synchrobreathe in South Africa. Moreover, increase in tobacco consumption and increase in pollution due to increasing the number of industries are anticipated to boost the market in the region.

Competition Assessment: Respiratory Inhaler Devices Market

Some of the players in the global respiratory inhaler devices market include:

Cipla Ltd. (India)

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Bangladesh)

Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (U.K.)

AstraZeneca plc (U.K.)

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH (Germany)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel)

OMRON Healthcare Europe B.V. (Netherlands)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

PARI Medical Holding GmbH (Germany)

Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/2984812-respiratory-inhaler-devices-market-global-market-estimation-dynamics

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

Executive Summary Global Respiratory Inhaler Devices Market Introduction Global Respiratory Inhaler Devices Market Dynamics Global Respiratory Inhaler Devices Market Analysis, 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023 Global Respiratory Inhaler Devices Market, By Product, 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023 Global Respiratory Inhaler Devices Market Forecast, By Technology, 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023 Global Respiratory Inhaler Devices Market Forecast, By Disease Indication, 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023 Global Respiratory Inhaler Devices Market Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023 Global Respiratory Inhaler Devices Market Forecast, By Region, 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023 North America Respiratory Inhaler Devices Market Analysis, 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023

Continued……

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)