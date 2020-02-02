Retinal Surgery Devices Market – Global Forecast to 2025

The global Retinal Surgery Devices market is likely to exceed US$ 3 Billion by 2025, almost double from its current level in 2017. Various Retinal Surgery Devices segment such as vitrectomy packs, retinal laser equipment, vitrectomy machines, surgical instruments, Tamponades and others are used for the treatment of retinal diseases such as diabetic retinopathy, retinal detachment, epiretinal membrane, macular hole and others. The global Retinal Surgery Devices market is mainly driven by rise in the geriatric population globally coupled with the growing number of eye disorder, increase in diabetic patient pool, consistent efforts by healthcare organizations, low treatment adherence and compliance to conventional therapeutics and a high demand for Retinal Surgery Devices compatible with minimally invasive procedures. In addition, the technological advancements will further help the market to grow at a substantial rate during the forecast period. However, the high cost of retinal eye surgery devices and dearth of skilled professionals with expertise in ophthalmic surgery are major restraints that may limit the growth of the market.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3355039-retinal-surgery-devices-market-by-devices-segment-application

Global Retinal Surgery Devices Market & Forecast – By Segment

• Among the devices segment, vitrectomy packs accounts for largest share of the global Retinal Surgery Devices market.

• Retinal lasers device segment captured second highest share of the global Retinal Surgery Devices market in 2017, being followed by vitrectomy machines.

• The global retinal surgery instruments segment is anticipated to capture over 15% share of the market by 2025.

Global Retinal Surgery Devices Market & Forecast – By Application

• The diabetic retinopathy application segment accounted for largest share of the Retinal Surgery Devices market.

• The retinal detachment application segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period.

• Macular Hole captured least share of the Retinal Surgery Devices market.

Global Retinal Surgery Devices Market & Forecast – By Region

• North America is the largest regional market for Retinal Surgery Devices, followed by Europe.

• Asia Pacific is likely to witness the fastest growth in Retinal Surgery Devices market during the forecast period 2018 – 2025.

• Latin America and Middle East and Africa are competing closely to grab maximum share of the Retinal Surgery Devices market.

iGATE RESEARCH report titled “Retinal Surgery Devices Market (By Devices Segment, Application, Geography, Region and Company Profile) – Global Forecast to 2025” provides a comprehensive assessment of the fast-evolving, high-growth Retinal Surgery Market.

This 170 Page report with 66 Figures and 7 Tables has been analyzed from 7 viewpoints:

1. Global Retinal Surgery Devices Market & Forecast (2011 – 2025)

2. Global Number of Persons Affected by Retinal Diseases (2015 – 2025)

3. Global Retinal Surgery Devices Market & Forecast – By Segment (2011 – 2025)

4. Global Retinal Surgery Devices Market & Forecast – By Application (2012 – 2025)

5. Global Retinal Surgery Devices Market & Forecast – By Region (2013 – 2025)

6. Global Retinal Surgery Devices Market – Company Profiles

7. Global Retinal Surgery Devices Market – Growth Drivers and Challenges

For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3355039-retinal-surgery-devices-market-by-devices-segment-application

Global Retinal Surgery Devices Market & Forecast – By Segment

1. Vitrectomy Packs

2. Retinal Lasers

3. Vitrectomy Machines

4. Instruments

5. Temponades

6. Retinal Laser Probes

7. Cryosurgery Devices

8. Hemostasis

9. Light Pipes

10. Light Source & Others

Global Retinal Surgery Devices Market & Forecast – By Application

1. Diabetic Retinopathy

2. Retinal Detachment

3. Epiretinal Membrane

4. Macular Hole

5. Others

Global Retinal Surgery Devices Market & Forecast – By Geography

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia Pacific

4. Latin America

5. Middle East and Africa

6. Rest of The World

Global Retinal Surgery Devices Market – Company Profiles

1. Alcon, Inc.

2. Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

3. Topcon Corporation

4. Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Formerly Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.)

5. Iridex Corporation

6. Ellex Medical Lasers

7. Escalon Medical

8. Second Sight Medical Products Inc.

9. Lumenis

10. Optos, plc

11. Nidek Co., Ltd.

Data Sources

Employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports. This report is built by using data and information sourced from Proprietary Information Database, Primary and Secondary Research Methodologies, and In house analysis by iGATE Research dedicated team of qualified professionals with deep industry experience and expertise.

Research Methodologies

Primary Research Methodologies: Questionnaires, Surveys, Interviews with Individuals, Small Groups, Telephonic Interview, etc.

Secondary Research Methodologies: Printable and Non-printable sources, Newspaper, Magazine and Journal Content, Government and NGO Statistics, white Papers, Information on the Web, Information from Agencies Such as Industry Bodies, Companies Annual Report, Government Agencies, Libraries and Local Councils and a large number of Paid Databases.

Continuous…

Contact US:

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US); +44 208 133 9349 (UK)