Revenue from the Sales of Isoflavonaes Market to Increase Exponentially During 2018 – 2026

The ‘Isoflavonaes Market’ research report drafted by Persistence Market Research elucidates relevant market and competitive insights as well as regional and consumer information. In a nutshell, the research study covers every pivotal aspect of this business sphere that influences the existing trends, profitability position, market share, market size, regional valuation, and business expansion plans of key players in the Isoflavonaes Market.

Isoflavonaes Market: Market Outlook

In the U.S. (United States) as well as in many other countries globally, intake recommendations exist for a variety of food groups, such as vegetables and fruits, whole grains and dairy products. No such recommendation exists for soy foods. The Chinese government recommends consuming at least 50 gms of soy foods daily to fulfill the daily requirement of nutrients. Similarly, in most of countries guideluines have made for potential benefits of soy foods independent of nutrient content.

Isoflavones are phytoestrogens that are plant derived composites with estrogenic activity. These are mainly found in soybeans and soy products, chick pea, legume and peanuts. Isoflavones that are removed from soy products are named as soy isoflavones. It has high iso scale for curing numerous diseases. Global isoflavones market is estimated to increase at a considerable rate for the forecast period due to its wide application in healthcare sector.

Isoflavonaes Market: Consumption Pattern – Good source of energy for vegetarians

Soy isoflavonaes intake among vegetarians (and specially vegans), who consume no animal products, is much higher than the general population. Most of the countries have made intake guiding principles for the consumption pattern for isoflavonaes. In Japan, the day-to-day intake of soy isoflavonaes among those consuming a conventional diet is approximately 8 to 10 gms, that represents about 12 percent of the total nutritional protein intake.

In Shanghai, and including most of the cities of China, most of the soy foods consumed are unfermented, tofu, soymilk, and treated soy products other than tofu account for about more than seventy percent of total soy consumption. However, there is a need for intake guideline principles for soy foods since these foods are becoming increasingly admired but for most of the individuals in Non-Asian countries they are not a traditional part of the food. Moreover, in Western states soy intake among the normal population is extremely low

Isoflavonaes Market: Dynamics

Isoflavones reduces the danger of cancer (especially breast) and also prevents the development of cancer cells by dropping cell reproduction. These are an important source of antioxidants which decreases cholesterol levels thus preventing cardiovascular system and also decreases the danger of coronary heart disease and stroke. Additionally, isoflavones induces bone development and increases mass of bone. These are also used in cosmetics for treating skin firming, protect sun damage, wrinkles and are also used as a conditioning agent. All these reasons act as a driving factors for the growth of global isoflavones market for the forecast period.

The cost of isoflavonaes is a main hindrance for the market in many areas. The harmful effect of price is also compounded by the availability of much inexpensive and equally natural ingredients item such as whole wheat grains. Price-sensitive countries of APAC (Asia-Pacific) are mainly affected by this reason. Moreover, lack of awareness within customers about the favorable properties of soy components is also a main weakness for the market.

Isoflavonaes Market: Segmentation

On the basis of raw material type, the Isoflavonaes market can be segmented into:

Genetically Isoflavonaes Market

Non-Genetically Isoflavonaes Market

On the basis of application, the Isoflavonaes market can be segmented into:

Soy-beverages Isoflavonaes Market

Functional foods Isoflavonaes Market

Supplements Isoflavonaes Market

Healthcare Products Isoflavonaes Market

Others Isoflavonaes Market

On the basis of product type, the Isoflavonaes market can be segmented into:

Genistein Isoflavonaes Market

Daidzein Isoflavonaes Market

Glucitein Isoflavonaes Market

Isoflavonaes Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants/vendors identified in the Isoflavonaes market across the globe are: Herbo Nutra, Yashica Pharmaceuticals Private Limited, NutraScience Labs, Atlantic Essential Products, Inc., Alaska Spring Pharmaceuticals, Maat Nutritionals, Boli Naturals, Health Advances, , Vitacap Labs, Novapac Laboratories, Inc. and Medisys Biotech Private Limited, Perennial Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd., Au Natural Organics Company among others.