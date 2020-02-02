Rich Communication Services Market – Immense Growth Opportunities in Simpler Solutions to Enterprise Consumers and Users

Simple solutions offered by Rich Communication Services (RCS) to enterprise consumers and users has spelt growth opportunities for the market. RCS helps improve communications in organizations by enabling interoperability across any operator network and by facilitating integrated voice and video services.

Swift uptake of broadband services of high speed, surging popularity of social media, focus on customer retention, global interoperability and collaboration between the carriers, and investments in Long Term Evaluation (LTE) and IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) are some of the factors serving to stoke growth in the market for Rich Communication Systems (RCS).

The market for Rich Communication System (RCS) is however faced with one big challenge – competition from Over-The-Top (OTT) companies that provide internet-based services, making it tough for mobile operators, providing the conventional voice and messaging services, to survive.

Rich communication services is the platform that allows delivery of communication beyond voice and sms. It is an IP multimedia subsystem based platform that enables mobile operators to provide enhanced communication services includes instant messaging, chat, content sharing, IP video call, VoIP, document exchange and others These services enables consumers to interact with instant chat or messaging with one to one or groups and allows them to share file or live video across devices and on any network. The rich communication service is available to consumers without downloading any application or sign up to a web service and provides communication with a security.

The factors favorable to growth of the rich communication services market are influence of social networks. Moreover, increasing adoption of high speed broadband and these has benefited to mobile network operator. Mobile network operator are investing and adopting rich communication services to generate revenue through creation of apps and B2B services via accommodated solution and from pay as you grow costs solution.

The rich communication service provides value added solution to the existing messaging technology and service provider are increasingly adopting these services to provide differentiated data and multimedia services to users. In rich communication services challenges are numerous owing to messaging technology and increasing competition from over the top (OTT) players which offers internet based services.

The rich communication services market is segmented on the basis of by services and deployment. On the basis of services market is segmented content sharing, chat, IP video call, VoIP and file transfer. Based on deployment market is segmented as on premise and cloud. Further, cloud-based deployment services is expected to be more useful and to take of this opportunity by simpler solutions to enterprise consumers and users.

As the this market is increasing competition from over the top players which provides internet based services and making challenging for mobile operators to provide traditional services which includes messaging and voice. Few of the companies are planning to invest in rich communication services as per increasing demand for the services