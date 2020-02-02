Sales of Coconut Cream Market to Increase from Top End-use Industries During the Forecast Period

A report on ‘Coconut Cream Market’ compiled by Persistence Market Research provides a lucid analysis regarding the values and trends existing in the current business scenario. The study also offers a brief summary of market valuation, market size, and regional outlook and profit estimations of the industry. Furthermore, the report examines the competitive sphere and growth strategies of leading players in the Coconut Cream Market.

Market Outlook for Coconut Cream Market:

Coconut cream is manufactured by extracting the coconut milk from the flesh of coconuts and extracting the fats from it, leading to a formation of thick consistency. It contains more than or equal to 22% of coconut flesh fats. Coconut cream is mainly produced and consumed in South-east Asian such as regions such as the Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Samoa, and India. These regions also occupy a larger market share, because coconut cream is consumed through ready meals and traditional cuisines of these consumers. Recent years which witnessed the demand for vegan products and dairy alternatives has fuelled the demand for coconut cream in the market. Due to its huge demand and average prices, coconut cream has become popular and widely accepted amongst the health-conscious consumers. The coconut cream manufacturers in the Asia Pacific have successfully invested in building demand in other regions through marketing campaigns. The coconut cream is especially expected to project significant growth in regions like North America, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe.

Manufacturers Churning Up Innovative Products Containing Coconut Cream

The last few years witnessed an exorbitant increase in the number of new product launches containing coconut cream. Coconut cream is becoming increasingly prominent in vegan ice creams and yogurts. Coconut cream is also expected to capitalize on the drawbacks of other competing dairy-alternatives, such as poor taste and texture profiles. Meanwhile, the ever-expanding frozen dessert aisle is opening up new opportunities for the coconut cream market, as marketers explore innovations within dessert variegates and garnishing ingredients. As the demand for coconut products is looming, key players are also focusing on expanding the production of coconuts. Hence, in the forecast period, easy procurement and availability of coconuts may lead to a diversification of coconut products. Coconut cream is also a popular candidate amongst the lactose intolerant consumers. With the growing incidence of lactose intolerance and obesity disorders, consumers are compelled to opt for products such as coconut cream. It is noticed that organic certified products and Fair Trade labeled coconut cream have greater potential to penetrate the European market. A macroeconomic force that is driving the coconut cream market is that the regulatory bodies and government in Europe are demanding natural food in the schools and homes for the elderly. To penetrate the European market, the packaging of coconut cream is beheld as important. European consumers pay significantly higher for the coconut cream products which is packaged in Europe. This reflects the European consumers’ value for environment-friendly packaging, considering the recent trends for eco-friendly packaging.

Global Coconut Cream Market: Segmentation:

The global coconut cream market is segmented on the basis of nature, end use, packaging and sales channel-

On the basis of nature, the coconut cream market is segmented into-

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of end use, the coconut cream market is segmented into-

Households

Foodservice

Industrial Food & beverages Dairy Frozen Desserts Sauces & spreads Confectionery Bakery Clinical Nutrition Sports Nutrition Infant Formulae RTD/RTE Others Cosmetics & Personal Care



On the basis of packaging, the coconut cream market is segmented into-

Cans

Tetra Packs

On the basis of sales channel, the coconut cream market is segmented into-

Direct

Indirect Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Convenience Stores Specialty Stores Online Retailers Others



Global Coconut Cream Market: Examples of some of the market participants in the global coconut cream market identified across the value chain include Adamjee Lukmanjee & Sons (Pvt) Ltd., SunOpta, Inc., Holista Tranzworld Limited, Ayam Sarl, ExpoLanka (Pvt) Limited, Pulau Sambu Singapore Pte Ltd., Petrow Food Industries Ltd, Kokonut Pacific/Niulife and Cocomi Bio Organic amongst others.

Global Coconut Cream Market: Key Takeaways

In March 2018, the company Daiya Foods, manufacturer of plant-based dairy alternatives launched a product Daiya Duets, which are alternative to yogurt and contain coconut cream as a base ingredient.