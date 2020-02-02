“Smoking Pipe Industry Will Be Fiercely Competitive in 2028” recent intelligence study by MarketResearchReports.Biz.

Tobacco Pipe Market – Overview

Tobacco has been used by people for 7000-8000 years. Initially, tobacco leaves were used for medicinal purposes by curing them. These days, dried leaves are used for smoking cigarette, pipe, cigars and flavored shisha. Tobacco leaves have alkaloid nicotine, which is a type of stimulant. Tobacco pipes were initially used by the Native Americans to smoke tobacco or cannabis, until the arrival of Europeans in America in the 16th century. Tobacco pipes were usually made of stoneware, porcelain, stone, plastic, ivory, hard rubber, and earthenware, which were locally made. Many of the tobacco pipes are made by the molding method. Locally produced tobacco pipes are either molded or handmade. Carve method is typically used to make stone and ivory tobacco pipes and use of carved tobacco pipes has increased over the years. It is one of the expensive items used by rich people for status symbol and is smoked during social gatherings and events. Increase in number of millennial and rise in disposable income are driving the demand for tobacco pipes. Popularity of tobacco pipes has increased among middle aged people. Increasing prices of cigars and e-cigarettes and reduction in prices of tobacco are the factors due to which consumers are switching to tobacco pipe.

Tobacco Pipe Market – Drivers and Restraints

Reduction in prices of tobacco pipes has led to increase in consumption of the product. Reduction of tax on tobacco pipes in the United States has resulted in enhanced consumption of the product. Tobacco pipes has encouraged individuals to consume tobacco products to release stress and fatigue. People consume tobacco products to overcome depression, trauma and peer pressure. Tobacco pipe has some advantages over its substitutes such as cigars and chewing tobacco as their consumption is considered more harmful as it causes mouth cancer. Smoking tobacco pipe reduces the risk of Parkinson, a central nervous system disorder which affects the movement of the body parts.

All tobacco products are governed and regulated by departments and regulatory authorities in various countries, such as Food and Drug Authority (U.S), COTPA (India), and European Commission. World Health Organization (WHO) has signed a treaty with 186 signing countries “to protect present and future generations from the devastating health, social, environmental and economic consequences of tobacco consumption and exposure to tobacco smoke.”

There are various factors which can restrain the growth of the global tobacco pipe market. Smoking of tobacco products in public places is restricted in various countries. Tobacco pipe has various substitutes such as cigarette, cigars, e-cigarette, roll on your own, etc. Smoking of tobacco in pipe is dangerous for health; it can cause cancer, lung disease, heart disease, and gum and teeth problems.

Tobacco Pipe Market – Segmentation

The global tobacco pipe market can be segmented based on product type, end-user, distribution channel, and region. Based on product type, the tobacco pipe market can be classified into briar type, meerschaum type, corn cob type and others. In terms of end-user, the tobacco pipe market is segmented into 18-35 years, 35-60 years and above 60 years. Based on distribution channel, the tobacco pipe market can be classified into online and offline. Offline channel is further segmented into supermarket/ hypermarket, Monobrand stores, and specialty stores. Based on region, the tobacco pipe market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Tobacco Pipe Market – Key Players

Some of the key players in the global tobacco pipe market are S. M. Frank Co. & Inc., Missouri Meerschaum Company, Brigham Enterprises Inc., Kirsten Pipe Co. Inc., Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S, Peterson Pipes, Savinelli S.r.l, Molina Group, VAUEN (United Pipe Factories Nuremberg GmbH), Butz Choquin. and Chapuis-Comoy & Cie SARL.

