Sports Goggles Market Expand Their Businesses with New Investments in 2019 and Coming Future Till 2026

Sports glass also known as sports eyewear is a device consisting of glass or plastic lenses worn by sportspersons. Sports equipment have gained considerable popularity and sports glass has been developed over a period of time. Sports glass are worn by players in different sports such as badminton, lacrosse, baseball, basketball, cycling, soccer, squash, and field and ice hockey, for protection. Some sports associations have made it compulsory to wear sports glass while playing in the ground. Sports glass not only protects the eyes from injury, but also from insects, sunrays, dirt, and wind.

Sports Glass Market – Drivers and Restraints

Increasing interest in sports and rise in disposable income are fuelling the growth of the global sports glass market. Various governments have invested in games and sports which will increase the participation of players and eventually drive the sports glass market. Sports glass comes in different varieties and technology and also specific glass for different sports. For instance, in cycling, a cyclist needs high speed bearing glasses which can offer protection from wind as well as sunlight, dust, and insects. For ice hockey, players need a strong and stable glass which can protect the eyes from any possible physical injury. There are sports glasses for different sunlight ranging from a very bright to dull sunlight. Manufacturers are innovating products to make them more comfortable and lightweight. Some manufacturers have introduced adjustable inclination in the sports glass. This will help by adjusting the sports glasses on the temples of the ear. The color or shades of the glasses depend on the requirement in sports. Some companies have introduced changeable lens sports glasses to deal with any lighting condition. Dark lens are suitable for intense light and orange colored lenses are suitable for diffused light, and for use during dawn, overcast skies, and at dusk. Clear lenses do not absorb any light and they offer comprehensive protection against UV radiation, dust, wind, and insects. Some brands also offer changeable lenses together with the glasses in a case.

Sports glass comes in different sizes and shapes for different genders according to the requirement in sports. Glasses are available in materials such as plastic, metal, wood, bone etc. The most popular metals for sports glass are titanium, flexon and steel.

There are some restraints and disadvantages of sports glass which can affect the demand for the product. Some sports restrict the use of glasses. Invention of contact lenses has hampered the growth in the sales of sports glass. Contact lens is gaining popularity as a substitute for sports glass and it can affect the growth in demand for sports glass. Moreover, sports glass does not have firmness and can easily fall off and get damaged.

Sports Glass Market – Segmentation

The global sports glass market can be segmented based on material type, gender, distribution channel, and region. In terms of material type, the sports glass market is segmented into plastic, metal, and others. Based on gender, the sports glass market can be classified into male, female, and kids. In terms of distribution channel, the sports glass market is categorized into online and offline channel. Further, the offline channel is segmented into hypermarket and supermarket, exclusive stores, specialty stores, and multi-brand stores. Based on region, the sports glass market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Sports Glass Market – Key Players

Some of the key players in the global sports glass market are Oakley, Inc., Luxottica Group SpA, Charmant USA Inc., Lindberg, TAG Heuer S.A., Dolce & Gabbana Luxembourg S.à.r.l., Prada Retail UK, Seiko Group, Zenni Optical Inc., Nike Inc., Safilo S.p.A. and Kering.

