Spray Dried Dairy Powder Market Expected to Expand at a Steady CAGR through 2028

The dairy Industry is one of the most important sectors in the global trade. Dairy products are considered a necessary commodity in people’s regular diet. Over the years, the industry has witnessed significant changes in its product offerings, which can be attributed to the on-going preference for fat-free and lactose-free dairy products. Lactose free dairy products are already quite popular in the North American and European markets. The spray dried dairy powder is a dairy segment that has evolved in term of its product offerings over the years. Spray dried dairy powder is obtained by rapidly drying milk with a hot gas. It is one of the preferred methods for drying a thermally-sensitive material like milk.

Per capita consumption of dairy products has seen tremendous growth in developing countries due to rise in buying power of consumers and a decline in dairy prices since 2013. Developing countries in Northern Africa, Middle East and Latin America have witnessed higher consumption of all processed dairy products. According to U.N. FAOSTAT, the consumption of spray dried dairy powder, like whole milk powder, declined between 2006 and 2015. However, the consumption is now expected to grow at a robust rate over the forecast period. The global production share of spray dried dairy powder, like skim milk powder and whole milk powder, is expected to account for 51% and 49% respectively according to OECD.

Major production of milk occurs in the northern hemisphere, specifically in the EU, Latin America and several countries of Southeast Asia, such as India. However, the highest rate of dairy consumption, including processed products, such as spray dried dairy powders, has been observed in Australia and New Zealand. Moreover, New Zealand has developed into one of the important suppliers of spray dried dairy powder, specifically whole milk powder, to countries, such as China.

Some of the key players operating in the global Spray dried dairy powder market are All American Foods, Inc., Kerry Inc., Nestle S.A., G&R Foods, Inc., Talmera, Commercial Creamery Company, Hoogwegt Group, Burra Foods Australia., ViPlus Dairy PTY LTD, Tatura Milk Industries Ltd. and Gold Cow Australia Pty Ltd, among others.