Transport Refrigeration Units Market: Increasing demand for frozen food is projected to boost the growth of the market

Transport Refrigeration Units (TRUs), also referred as Truck Refrigeration Units are control devices which enables the trailer to cool or heat when switched off. These refrigeration units are majorly run off from the main diesel engine while travelling on the road. However, when the trailer is loaded, unloaded, or parked, these units can still continue to receive power from the main engine or by run off by a separate standby engine. These refrigeration units are majorly diesel engines and the emissions can directly impact the air quality, impacting workers or drivers when the truck is stationary.

TRUs are available in both all-electric and Electric Standby (ES-TRUs) options. The electric transport refrigeration units operate completely off the electric shore power which is used for overflow storage or on-site storage whereas electric standby transport refrigeration units are also known as hybrid TRU which can be used on the road for diesel and electric shore power when parked. Facilities that provides power to transport refrigeration units when parked includes warehouse, truck terminals, factories, loading bay or loading dock, distribution centers, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Increasing demand for frozen food is projected to boost the growth of the transport refrigeration units market significantly over the forecast period. The market for frozen food and vegetables is growing rapidly, as the products are available during all seasons. Furthermore, consumers majorly prefer purchasing processed and frozen fruits and vegetables due to lack of time. This in turn is expected to boost the growth of the transport refrigeration units market in the near future.

Additionally, technological advancements in refrigeration units are also anticipated to spur the market growth. Several market players are working continuously to enhance the life and efficiency of refrigeration units which is further projected to positively influence the market growth over the forecast period. However, health concerns related to consumption of frozen fruits and vegetables are a major challenge to the food processing sector which may hinder the market growth of transport refrigeration units.

The global transport refrigeration units market can be segmented based on mode of transport, end-user, and region. Based on mode of transport, the transport refrigeration units market is categorized into landways (rail or road), seaways, and airways. The road transport refrigeration units are segregated into truck refrigeration system and bodies, van refrigeration system and bodies, and trailer refrigeration system and bodies. Landways or land route segment is expected to acquire major share of the transport refrigeration units market in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Rail cars, vans, trucks, and refrigerated containers/trailers are various modes of transportation used for transporting temperature sensitive products such as medicine, food, plants, and chemicals.

Transportation via sea route also plays a significant role in the growth of the transport refrigeration units market. A reefer ship is utilized for carrying refrigerated cargos to transport food products such as fruits, fish, food grains, milk products, and meat. Further, reefer ships are generally used to export or import such food items to countries which have a shortage of these products. This in turn is projected to boost the market for transport refrigeration units over the forecast period.

Based on region, the transport refrigeration units market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Europe is projected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, attributed to the increasing number of goods handled at European Union ports which is further impacting the growing trade size through sea routes.

Prominent players operating in the global transport refrigeration units market are United Technologies Corporation (USA), Sainte Marie Constructions Isothermes S.M.C.I (France), Chereau SAS (France), Thermo King Corporation (USA), Carrier Transicold (USA), GAH Refrigeration Ltd. (UK), Great Dane (USA), Lamberet SAS (France), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan), Ingersoll-Rand plc (Ireland), Morgan Corporation (USA), Hubbard Products Ltd. (UK), Schmitz Cargobull AG (Germany), FRIGOBLOCK Grosskopf GmbH (Germany), and Wabash National Corporation (USA).