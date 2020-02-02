United States High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Pipes Market Report 2018
In this report, the United States High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Pipes market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. United States High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Pipes market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Geographically, this report splits the United States market into seven regions:
The West
Southwest
The Middle Atlantic
New England
The South
The Midwest
with sales (volume), revenue (value), market share and growth rate of High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Pipes in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast).
United States High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Pipes market competition by top manufacturers/players, with High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Pipes sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including
JM Eagle
Chevron Phillips Chemical Company
Aliaxis
WL Plastics
Jain Irrigation Systems
Pipelife International
Nandi Group
Blue Diamond Industries
National Pipe & Plastics
Kubota ChemiX
FLO-TEK
Olayan Group
Pexmart
Godavari Polymers
LESSO
Cangzhou Mingzhu
Junxing Pipe
Ginde Pipe
Chinaust Group
Bosoar Pipe
Newchoice Pipe
Shandong Shenbon Plastics
Jinniu Power Industry Science and Technology
ERA
Qingdao Yutong Pipeline
Goody
HongYue Plastic Group
Especially Nick Tube
ARON New Materials
Zhejiang Weixing
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
PE80 Pipe
PE100 Pipe
Other
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including
Water Supply
Oil and Gas
Sewage Systems
Agricultural Applications
Others
