Upcoming STV Stevia Market 2019-2025 Along with Key Drivers, Major Manufactures, Business Insights, Trends

Popularity of stevia with high percentage of STV has drawn strength increasingly from the drive for low-calorie natural sweeteners. Growing application of STV stevia in wide range of food and beverages has helped the demand to grow steadily. Growing use of steviol glycosides as sucrose substitutes in variety of sweeteners has been mainly underpinned by vast health potential of STV stevia. In recent years, food and beverages companies have been utilizing slew of attractive properties of stevia such as immune-modulatory, anticancer, anti-inflammatory, and diuretic. Spate of recent research has highlighted the promising therapeutic potential of STV in stevia. Development of food formulations containing stevia with increased bioactivity bodes well for the market.

In 2019, the market size of STV Stevia is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for STV Stevia.

This report studies the global market size of STV Stevia, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.



In global market, the following companies are covered:

PureCircle

GLG Life Tech Corp

Julong High-tech

GL Stevia

Haotian Pharm

Cargill-Layn

Haigen Stevia

Sunwin Stevia

Shangdong Huaxian Stevia

Merisant

Jining Aoxing Stevia Products

Tate & Lyle

Shandong Shengxiangyuan

Daepyung

Market Segment by Product Type

STV 95%

STV 90%

STV 80%

STV 60%

Other

Market Segment by Application

Food

Beverage

Pharmaceutical Industry

Daily Chemical Industry

Others



Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)



The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the STV Stevia status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key STV Stevia manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

