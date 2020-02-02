Vaccine Refrigerators Market : Learn Details Of The Advances In Global Market Forecast And Segments 2019

With a steady CAGR of nearly 5% during the forecast period of 2019-2025, the global vaccine refrigerators market to expand on account of growing infectious diseases across the globe. This refrigerators are exclusively designed to maintain the stability of a distinct variety of vaccine. Rising preference for vaccine refrigerators over conventional- and commercial refrigerators, due to its ability in providing stable and ultra-low temperature is a crucial factor responsible for steadfast growth of the market. Owing to the rising research and development for developing innovative vaccines and high investments by several government organizations, the pharmaceutical end-user segment is registering the maximum share in the market. High healthcare expenditures in North America to augment demand for vaccine refrigerators.

A vaccine refrigerator is a refrigeration unit designed specifically for storing vaccines and other temperature-sensitive medical supplies, most of which need to be held at temperatures lower than that of a conventional fridge. The unit provides extremely stable low temperatures to prevent degradation of vaccines and other products, along with options like alarms and backup power to provide complete protection. In the report we mainly calculated the refrigerator range from 2to 8.

In the last several years, global market of vaccine refrigerators developed stably, with an average growth rate of 5.48%. In 2016, global revenue of vaccine refrigerators is nearly 123 M USD; the actual sales are about 99 K Unit.

The global average price of vaccine refrigerators is in the decreasing trend, from 1347 USD/L in 2011 to 1240 USD/L in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of vaccine refrigerators includes Common Indoor Vaccine Refrigerators and Cold Chain Vaccine Refrigerators. The proportion of Common Indoor Vaccine Refrigerators in 2016 is about 81%, and the proportion is in a slight decreasing trend from 2011 to 2016.

The global Vaccine Refrigerators market is valued at 180 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 290 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Vaccine Refrigerators volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Vaccine Refrigerators market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Common Indoor Vaccine Refrigerators

Cold Chain Vaccine Refrigerators

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Epidemic Prevention Station

Others

