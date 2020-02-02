Virtual Training Market – Trending Demands in defense Sector Brings High Adoption

Across the world, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are mushrooming and they all suffer from one common problem of hiring new recruits and training them production ready. These processes not only curtail the efficiency of the company, dedicated man power have been traditionally used to train a fresher and leads to added cost of business. This factor has given rise to the concept of virtual training that provides for an environment that can detect the existent skill level of the new joinee and how they can be improved as well as modulated according to the specific requirements of the company.

The virtual training market is evolving not only because it can replace the error-prone human side of a training program that can be monotonous frequently, they also help in providing the leaners a real life situation to gain knowledge quicker. These processes not only save travel costs and trainers time, is also enables the most skilled trainers to work with a larger pool of new comers.

Virtual training refers to an environment which is simulated and developed to check the capabilities of trainers and trainees. Virtual training finds application in the selection process of a resource that perfectly fits into a particular job. Virtual training is also termed as serious games. The trainee or the learner, experiment and test themselves in virtually created real life situations. The application of virtual training also teaches new skills to learners, and at the same time transfers knowledge.

Growing demand for virtual training in developed sectors like education, healthcare, communication, sales, and in human resource training is expected to drive the virtual training market over the next few years. Further, growing demand for virtual training and reduction in travel budgets which is possible with virtual application is expected to drive the market.

The application of virtual training enables the teacher or any person to show or train from a location different from that of the trainee. Thus, the travel expense of both the trainer and the trainee could be saved through virtual training.

The virtual training market by end use industry has been segmented into defense, healthcare, gaming industry, entertainment and media sector, corporate sector, education sector, aviation sector and others.

The defense segment in the virtual training market segmented by end use industry lead the market in terms of revenue share and is expected to continue dominating the market in terms of revenue share over the next few years. The corporate sector with the rise in application of virtual training for professional training is projected to grow at the fastest rate over the next few years.

The key players operating in the virtual training market include L-3 Communications Link Simulation and Training UK Limited (U.K.), CAE Inc. (Canada), Rockwell Automation (The U.S.), Thales S.A. (France), FlightSafety International Inc. (The U.S), BAE Systems plc (U.K.), Airbus, Raytheon (The U.S.), Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel) among others.