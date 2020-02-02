Water and Waste Water Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Water and Waste Water Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” New Document to its Studies Database

Waste water produced is primarily, a by-product of civilization which is a threat to public health and environment. Increased globalization, growing waste water volumes and depleting resources for fresh water, among others have led to an increase in the demand of water resources globally.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Water and Waste Water in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

According to United Nations, by 2025, an increase in the level of extraction of water from fresh water resources is expected to grow by 50% in developing countries and 18% by developed countries. It is also estimated that by 2025, approximately 1800 million people will live in water scarce region and approximately two thirds of the global population will reside in water stressed regions. Therefore, the need for water and waste water treatment has increased largely at a global scale.

The worldwide market for Water and Waste Water is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Veolia Environment

Suez Environment

Kemira Oyj

Dow Chemical

Nalco-Ecolab

Kurita Water Industries

Ashland

BASF

General Electric

Azko Nobel

Biwater International

Black and Veatch

Aquatech International

IDE Technologies

Desalitech

Nanostone Water

Scinor Water

Metito

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Municipal Water And Waste Water

Industrial Water And Waste Water

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Municipal

Industrial

Agriculture

