46.5% CAGR Will Be Achieved by Engineered T Cells Market report made available by top research firm

T cell is a type of white blood cell, and plays an important role in cell-medicated immunity. Engineered T cells are genetically modified T cells, specifically altered for therapeutic actions against autoimmune diseases and various types of cancers. The engineered T cells are delivered into patient’s body to reduce toxicity levels and restrict antigen escape (inability of immune system to respond to an infectious agent) for elimination of cancerous cells. The global engineered T cells market was valued at $145.97 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach at $2,124.02 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 46.5% from 2017 to 2023.

Increase in of incidence of various types of cancers and autoimmune diseases is projected to drive the growth of the engineered T cells market. In addition, advantages offered by engineered T cells therapies over traditional cancer treatments such as chemotherapy, high technological advancements, and increase access to medical insurance are expected to boost the market growth. However, high cost associated with T cells therapies and lack of awareness about T cells therapies hinder the growth of this market.

The engineered T cells market is segmented based on type, application, end user, and geography. On the basis of type, the market is categorized into chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) modified T cells, tumor infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), and T cells receptor (TCR) modified T cells. By application, it is classified into lung cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, melanoma, leukemia, and other applications. Depending on end user, it is fragmented into hospitals, cancer research centers, and clinics. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global engineered T-cells market and the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It presents a quantitative analysis of the market from 2016 to 2023 to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the market based on end user assists to understand the trends in the industry.

Key market players and their strategies are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR)

Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocytes (TIL)

T-cell Receptor (TCR)

By Application

Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Melanoma

Leukemia

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Cancer Research Centers

Clinics

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

Autolus Limited

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Cell Medica

Elli Lilly and Company

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Juno Therapeutics

Novartis AG

Oxford Biomedica

Pfizer Inc.

Precision Bioscience

The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report)

Redmile Group

Seeking Alpha

Unum Therapeutics Inc.

