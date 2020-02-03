46.5% CAGR Will Be Achieved by Engineered T Cells Market report made available by top research firm
T cell is a type of white blood cell, and plays an important role in cell-medicated immunity. Engineered T cells are genetically modified T cells, specifically altered for therapeutic actions against autoimmune diseases and various types of cancers. The engineered T cells are delivered into patient’s body to reduce toxicity levels and restrict antigen escape (inability of immune system to respond to an infectious agent) for elimination of cancerous cells. The global engineered T cells market was valued at $145.97 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach at $2,124.02 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 46.5% from 2017 to 2023.
Increase in of incidence of various types of cancers and autoimmune diseases is projected to drive the growth of the engineered T cells market. In addition, advantages offered by engineered T cells therapies over traditional cancer treatments such as chemotherapy, high technological advancements, and increase access to medical insurance are expected to boost the market growth. However, high cost associated with T cells therapies and lack of awareness about T cells therapies hinder the growth of this market.
The engineered T cells market is segmented based on type, application, end user, and geography. On the basis of type, the market is categorized into chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) modified T cells, tumor infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), and T cells receptor (TCR) modified T cells. By application, it is classified into lung cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, melanoma, leukemia, and other applications. Depending on end user, it is fragmented into hospitals, cancer research centers, and clinics. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Type
Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR)
Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocytes (TIL)
T-cell Receptor (TCR)
By Application
Lung Cancer
Breast Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Melanoma
Leukemia
Others
By End User
Hospitals
Cancer Research Centers
Clinics
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
Australia
India
South Korea
Taiwan
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of LAMEA
KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT
Autolus Limited
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Cell Medica
Elli Lilly and Company
Gilead Sciences, Inc.
Juno Therapeutics
Novartis AG
Oxford Biomedica
Pfizer Inc.
Precision Bioscience
The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report)
Redmile Group
Seeking Alpha
Unum Therapeutics Inc.
