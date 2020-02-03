Anti-depressant Drugs Market outlook 2019 | Current Industry trends and future demand 2023 | New Study

Depression includes a variety of mental health problems characterized by the absence of a positive emotion, low mood, and a range of associated cognitive, physical, emotional, and behavioral symptoms. It is a very common condition that affects 1 in every 5 Americans. There are many factors including genes, factors such as stress and brain chemistry that could lead to depression. According to WHO almost 350 million people worldwide were affected with depression in 2016. Antidepressants help maintain balance of various hormones and chemicals in the brain, which helps in the treatment of depression. The global anti-depressant drugs market was valued at $13,755 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $15,983 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 2.1% from 2017 to 2023.

Key Benefits

This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends from 2016 to 2023 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

Market estimations are based on comprehensive analysis of the key developments in the industry.

The global market is comprehensively analyzed with respect to type, method, technology, end user, and region.

In-depth analysis based on geography assists in understanding the regional market to assist in strategic business planning.

The development strategies adopted by key manufacturers are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market.

Anti-depressant Drugs Market Key Segments:

By Depression Disorder

Major Depressive Disorder

Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder

Generalized Anxiety Disorder

Panic Disorder

Others

By Product

Tricyclic Antidepressants

Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors

Serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake Inhibitors

Monoamine oxidase inhibitors

Serotonin antagonist and reuptake inhibitors

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary Research

1.4.2. Primary Research

1.4.3. Analyst Tools and Models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets

3.2.2. Top Winning Strategies

3.3. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

3.4. PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Increase in Prevalence of Depression

3.5.1.2. Rise in Geriatric Population

3.5.1.3. Increase in Awareness

3.5.2. Restrains

3.5.2.1. Non-Pharmacological Therapies Preferred Over Pharmacological Therapies

3.5.2.2. Poor Efficacy and Safety Profiles

3.5.2.3. Patent Expiry of Antidepressants leading to Weak Pipeline

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Emergence of Novel Multimodal Therapies

CHAPTER 4: ANTI-DEPRESSANT DRUGS MARKET BY DEPRESSIVE DISORDER

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.2. MAJOR DEPRESSIVE DISORDER

4.2.1. Key Market Trends & Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast

4.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.3. OBSESSIVE-COMPULSIVE DISORDER

4.3.1. Key Market Trends & Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast

4.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.4. GENERALIZED ANXIETY DISORDER

4.4.1. Key Market Trends & Opportunities

4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast

4.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.5. PANIC DISORDER

4.5.1. Key Market Trends & Opportunities

4.5.2. Market Size and Forecast

4.5.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.6. OTHERS

4.6.1. Key Market Trends & Opportunities

4.6.2. Market Size and Forecast

4.6.3. Market Analysis, by Country

Continued…

