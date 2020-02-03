Anti-depressant Drugs Market outlook 2019 | Current Industry trends and future demand 2023 | New Study
Depression includes a variety of mental health problems characterized by the absence of a positive emotion, low mood, and a range of associated cognitive, physical, emotional, and behavioral symptoms. It is a very common condition that affects 1 in every 5 Americans. There are many factors including genes, factors such as stress and brain chemistry that could lead to depression. According to WHO almost 350 million people worldwide were affected with depression in 2016. Antidepressants help maintain balance of various hormones and chemicals in the brain, which helps in the treatment of depression. The global anti-depressant drugs market was valued at $13,755 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $15,983 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 2.1% from 2017 to 2023.
Anti-depressant Drugs Market Key Segments:
By Depression Disorder
Major Depressive Disorder
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder
Generalized Anxiety Disorder
Panic Disorder
Others
By Product
Tricyclic Antidepressants
Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors
Serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake Inhibitors
Monoamine oxidase inhibitors
Serotonin antagonist and reuptake inhibitors
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
Australia
India
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of LAMEA
