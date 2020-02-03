Coated Endotracheal Tube to grow 6.3% by 2023 explored in latest research
Endotracheal tube is a metal or plastic tube introduced in the trachea through the mouth or nose to confirm the adequate exchange of oxygen and carbon dioxide and maintains the patient’s airway. Coated endotracheal tube is a specific tube coated with antithrombotic agents to prevent coagulation or antibiotic agents such as polyvinyl chloride, silver, and various drugs to prevent the growth of bacteria on the surface of endotracheal tube. Endotracheal tube is inserted to trachea that needs to be replaced frequently, thus causing excessive discomfort in patients. Hence, to prevent frequent replacements, tubes are treated with antibacterial agents.
The global coated endotracheal tube market generated $1,629 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $2,518 million at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2017 to 2023. The major factor that contributes to the growth of the coated endotracheal tube market includes rise in number of surgical procedures due to increase in chronic respiratory diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, respiratory diseases, diabetes, cancer, and other lung injuries. Moreover, increase in prevalence of ventilator associated pneumonia and growth in geriatric population, which is more prone to chronic diseases also boost the market growth. However, post-operative complications related to endotracheal intubation and lack of skilled healthcare professionals hamper the market growth. The development of novel products by key vendors, mainly to avoid ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) condition by preventing bacterial colonization and biofilm formation on tube surface and untapped emerging economies, further provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market.
The coated endotracheal tube market is segmented based on intubation, application, end user, and region. Based on the intubation, the market is bifurcated into orotracheal intubation and nasotracheal intubation. Based on application, the market is categorized into anesthesia, emergency medicine, and others. Based on end user, the market is classified into hospital, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global coated endotracheal tubes market with current trends and future estimations from 2016 to 2023 to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.
Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenario, rise in opportunities, and identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global & regional scale are provided.
Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the market.
Key Market Segments
By Intubation
Orotracheal Intubation
Nasotracheal Intubation
By Application
Anesthesia
Emergency Medicine
Others
By End User
Hospitals
Clinics
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
India
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of LAMEA
LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT
C.R. BARD
Bactiguard Holding AB
Enox Biopharma Inc.
Hospiteknik Healthcare
Innovative Surface Technologies
N8 Medical, LLC
Sharklet Technologies, Inc.
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Teleflex Incorporated
Venner Medical International
