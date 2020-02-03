Coated Endotracheal Tube to grow 6.3% by 2023 explored in latest research

Endotracheal tube is a metal or plastic tube introduced in the trachea through the mouth or nose to confirm the adequate exchange of oxygen and carbon dioxide and maintains the patient’s airway. Coated endotracheal tube is a specific tube coated with antithrombotic agents to prevent coagulation or antibiotic agents such as polyvinyl chloride, silver, and various drugs to prevent the growth of bacteria on the surface of endotracheal tube. Endotracheal tube is inserted to trachea that needs to be replaced frequently, thus causing excessive discomfort in patients. Hence, to prevent frequent replacements, tubes are treated with antibacterial agents.

The global coated endotracheal tube market generated $1,629 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $2,518 million at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2017 to 2023. The major factor that contributes to the growth of the coated endotracheal tube market includes rise in number of surgical procedures due to increase in chronic respiratory diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, respiratory diseases, diabetes, cancer, and other lung injuries. Moreover, increase in prevalence of ventilator associated pneumonia and growth in geriatric population, which is more prone to chronic diseases also boost the market growth. However, post-operative complications related to endotracheal intubation and lack of skilled healthcare professionals hamper the market growth. The development of novel products by key vendors, mainly to avoid ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) condition by preventing bacterial colonization and biofilm formation on tube surface and untapped emerging economies, further provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

Complete report details @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27168

The coated endotracheal tube market is segmented based on intubation, application, end user, and region. Based on the intubation, the market is bifurcated into orotracheal intubation and nasotracheal intubation. Based on application, the market is categorized into anesthesia, emergency medicine, and others. Based on end user, the market is classified into hospital, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global coated endotracheal tubes market with current trends and future estimations from 2016 to 2023 to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenario, rise in opportunities, and identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global & regional scale are provided.

Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

Key Market Segments

By Intubation

Orotracheal Intubation

Nasotracheal Intubation

By Application

Anesthesia

Emergency Medicine

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

C.R. BARD

Bactiguard Holding AB

Enox Biopharma Inc.

Hospiteknik Healthcare

Innovative Surface Technologies

N8 Medical, LLC

Sharklet Technologies, Inc.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Teleflex Incorporated

Venner Medical International

Get more information, Ask for free sample copy of this @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27168

Contact Us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Varda

URL: www.reportocean.com

email: [email protected]