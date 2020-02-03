CONNECTED RAIL SOLUTIONS MARKET 2019 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2025
Connected rail can help you achieve safety, mobility, and efficiency objectives. Get an end-to-end architectural framework, from trains to tracksides to stations.
Rising urban population will result in increasing mobility, that is consequent in traffic and congestions. Consequently, giving rise to the need for public transportation solutions with the ability for high capacity transit, such as rail transport. The growing urbanization and increasing investments to be one of the primary growth factors for the connected rail solutions market.
The growth of the smart city projects will drive the growth of the connected rail solutions market. Smart city projects focus on overall development of efficient urban mobility and public transport, driving the demand for connected rail solutions.
In 2018, the global Connected Rail Solutions market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Connected Rail Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Connected Rail Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Cisco Systems
Alstom
Siemens AG
Hitachi
IBM Corporation
Bombardier
Wabtec Corporation
Trimble
Robert Bosch
Huawei Investment & Holding
Calamp Corp
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Positive Train Control (PTC)
Communication/Computer-Based Train Control (CBTC)
Automated/Integrated Train Control (ATC)
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Diesel Locomotive
Electric Locomotive
DMU
EMU
Light Rail/Tram Car
Subway/Metro Vehicle
Passenger Coach
Freight Wagon
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Connected Rail Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Connected Rail Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Connected Rail Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Positive Train Control (PTC)
1.4.3 Communication/Computer-Based Train Control (CBTC)
1.4.4 Automated/Integrated Train Control (ATC)
1.4.5 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Connected Rail Solutions Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Diesel Locomotive
1.5.3 Electric Locomotive
1.5.4 DMU
1.5.5 EMU
1.5.6 Light Rail/Tram Car
1.5.7 Subway/Metro Vehicle
1.5.8 Passenger Coach
1.5.9 Freight Wagon
1.5.10 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Connected Rail Solutions Market Size
2.2 Connected Rail Solutions Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Connected Rail Solutions Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Connected Rail Solutions Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Connected Rail Solutions Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Connected Rail Solutions Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Connected Rail Solutions Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Connected Rail Solutions Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Connected Rail Solutions Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Connected Rail Solutions Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Connected Rail Solutions Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Cisco Systems
12.1.1 Cisco Systems Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Connected Rail Solutions Introduction
12.1.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Connected Rail Solutions Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development
12.2 Alstom
12.2.1 Alstom Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Connected Rail Solutions Introduction
12.2.4 Alstom Revenue in Connected Rail Solutions Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Alstom Recent Development
12.3 Siemens AG
12.3.1 Siemens AG Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Connected Rail Solutions Introduction
12.3.4 Siemens AG Revenue in Connected Rail Solutions Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Siemens AG Recent Development
12.4 Hitachi
12.4.1 Hitachi Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Connected Rail Solutions Introduction
12.4.4 Hitachi Revenue in Connected Rail Solutions Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Hitachi Recent Development
12.5 IBM Corporation
12.5.1 IBM Corporation Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Connected Rail Solutions Introduction
12.5.4 IBM Corporation Revenue in Connected Rail Solutions Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 IBM Corporation Recent Development
12.6 Bombardier
12.6.1 Bombardier Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Connected Rail Solutions Introduction
12.6.4 Bombardier Revenue in Connected Rail Solutions Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Bombardier Recent Development
12.7 Wabtec Corporation
12.7.1 Wabtec Corporation Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Connected Rail Solutions Introduction
12.7.4 Wabtec Corporation Revenue in Connected Rail Solutions Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Wabtec Corporation Recent Development
