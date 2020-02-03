CORPORATE LMS MARKET 2019 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2025
A learning management system (LMS) is a software application for the administration, documentation, tracking, reporting and delivery of educational courses or training programs.
The on-premise deployment dominated the corporate LMS market and accounted for a major part of the overall market share.
In 2018, the global Corporate LMS market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Corporate LMS status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Corporate LMS development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Oracle
SAP
Skillsoft
Aptara
Cornerstone OnDemand
Articulate
City & Guilds Group
Schoology
Tata Interactive Systems
Desire2Learn
Docebo
Saba Software
Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4001462-global-corporate-lms-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud Deployment
On-Premise Deployment
Market segment by Application, split into
Small Enterprises
Large Enterprises
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Corporate LMS status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Corporate LMS development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Corporate LMS Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud Deployment
1.4.3 On-Premise Deployment
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Corporate LMS Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Small Enterprises
1.5.3 Large Enterprises
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Corporate LMS Market Size
2.2 Corporate LMS Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Corporate LMS Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Corporate LMS Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Corporate LMS Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Corporate LMS Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Corporate LMS Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Corporate LMS Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Corporate LMS Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Corporate LMS Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Corporate LMS Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
……
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Oracle
12.1.1 Oracle Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Corporate LMS Introduction
12.1.4 Oracle Revenue in Corporate LMS Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Oracle Recent Development
12.2 SAP
12.2.1 SAP Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Corporate LMS Introduction
12.2.4 SAP Revenue in Corporate LMS Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 SAP Recent Development
12.3 Skillsoft
12.3.1 Skillsoft Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Corporate LMS Introduction
12.3.4 Skillsoft Revenue in Corporate LMS Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Skillsoft Recent Development
12.4 Aptara
12.4.1 Aptara Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Corporate LMS Introduction
12.4.4 Aptara Revenue in Corporate LMS Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Aptara Recent Development
12.5 Cornerstone OnDemand
12.5.1 Cornerstone OnDemand Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Corporate LMS Introduction
12.5.4 Cornerstone OnDemand Revenue in Corporate LMS Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Cornerstone OnDemand Recent Development
12.6 Articulate
12.6.1 Articulate Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Corporate LMS Introduction
12.6.4 Articulate Revenue in Corporate LMS Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Articulate Recent Development
12.7 City & Guilds Group
12.7.1 City & Guilds Group Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Corporate LMS Introduction
12.7.4 City & Guilds Group Revenue in Corporate LMS Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 City & Guilds Group Recent Development
……Continued
Access Complete Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4001462-global-corporate-lms-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Media Contact
Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com
Contact Person: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349
City: Pune
State: Maharashtra
Country: India
Website: www.wiseguyreports.com