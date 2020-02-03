DRY FRUIT MARKET 2019 INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SHARE, GROWTH, SALES, TRENDS, SUPPLY, FORECAST TO 2024
The Dried Fruit refers to the fruit which the original water has been removed, usually through the sun drying or the drying machine. Dried Fruit supply antioxidants and fiber, which are beneficial for your health as well as the fresh fruit does. However Dried Fruit lost a small percentage of its vitamins during the dehydration process.
As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties, and coupled with Dried Fruit industry in short supply on the market in the past few years, more and more companies enter into dried fruit industry.
Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.
According to this study, over the next five years the Dry Fruit market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Dry Fruit business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Dry Fruit market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Dry Fruit value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Dried Dates
Dried Grapes
Dried Prunes
Dried Apricots
Other
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Commercial
Household
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Graceland Fruit
Sunbeam Foods
Murray River Organics
Australian Premium Dried Fruits
Angas Park
Sunsweet Growers
Alfoah
Three Squirrel
Haoxiangni
KBB NUTS
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Dry Fruit consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Dry Fruit market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Dry Fruit manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Dry Fruit with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Dry Fruit Consumption Market Report
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Dry Fruit Consumption 2014-2024
2.1.2 Dry Fruit Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Dry Fruit Segment by Type
2.3 Dry Fruit Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Dry Fruit Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Dry Fruit Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.3 Global Dry Fruit Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Dry Fruit Segment by Application
2.5 Dry Fruit Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Dry Fruit Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Dry Fruit Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.3 Global Dry Fruit Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Dry Fruit by Players
3.1 Global Dry Fruit Sales Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Dry Fruit Sales by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Dry Fruit Sales Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Dry Fruit Revenue Market Share by Players
3.2.1 Global Dry Fruit Revenue by Players (2017-2019)
3.2.2 Global Dry Fruit Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.3 Global Dry Fruit Sale Price by Players
3.4 Global Dry Fruit Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players
3.4.1 Global Dry Fruit Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players
3.4.2 Players Dry Fruit Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
……..
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Graceland Fruit
12.1.1 Company Details
12.1.2 Dry Fruit Product Offered
12.1.3 Graceland Fruit Dry Fruit Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Graceland Fruit News
12.2 Sunbeam Foods
12.2.1 Company Details
12.2.2 Dry Fruit Product Offered
12.2.3 Sunbeam Foods Dry Fruit Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Sunbeam Foods News
12.3 Murray River Organics
12.3.1 Company Details
12.3.2 Dry Fruit Product Offered
12.3.3 Murray River Organics Dry Fruit Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Murray River Organics News
12.4 Australian Premium Dried Fruits
12.4.1 Company Details
12.4.2 Dry Fruit Product Offered
12.4.3 Australian Premium Dried Fruits Dry Fruit Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Australian Premium Dried Fruits News
12.5 Angas Park
12.5.1 Company Details
12.5.2 Dry Fruit Product Offered
12.5.3 Angas Park Dry Fruit Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Angas Park News
12.6 Sunsweet Growers
12.6.1 Company Details
12.6.2 Dry Fruit Product Offered
12.6.3 Sunsweet Growers Dry Fruit Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Sunsweet Growers News
12.7 Alfoah
12.7.1 Company Details
12.7.2 Dry Fruit Product Offered
12.7.3 Alfoah Dry Fruit Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Alfoah News
12.8 Three Squirrel
12.8.1 Company Details
12.8.2 Dry Fruit Product Offered
12.8.3 Three Squirrel Dry Fruit Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Three Squirrel News
……Continued
