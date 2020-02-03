FREIGHT BROKERAGE MARKET 2019 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS, STRATEGIES AND FORECAST 2024
Freight brokerage is a business with many participants and few clear leaders. A freight broker is someone who assists shippers with freight ready to haul by finding carriers who are qualified to haul the load.
The leading manufactures mainly are C.H. Robinson, Expeditors, Landstar System, TQL, Coyote Logistics, XPO Logistics, Yusen Logistics, Echo Global Logistics, JB Hunt Transport, Worldwide Express and Hub Group. C.H. Robinson is the largest company; its revenue of global market exceeds 29% in 2017.
Geographically, the global Freight Brokerage market has been segmented into USA, Europe, China, South Africa, RoA and RoW. The USA held the largest share in the global market, its revenue of global market exceeds 73% in 2017. The next is Europe.
According to this study, over the next five years the Freight Brokerage market will register a 5.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 65200 million by 2024, from US$ 51200 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Freight Brokerage business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Freight Brokerage market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Freight Brokerage value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Truckload
LTL
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Food & Beverage
Manufacturing
Retail
Auto & Industrial
Chemical
Other
Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3904206-global-freight-brokerage-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
C.H. Robinson
Expeditors
Landstar System
TQL
Coyote Logistics
XPO Logistics
Yusen Logistics
Echo Global Logistics
JB Hunt Transport
Worldwide Express
Hub Group
GlobalTranz Enterprises
Allen Lund
Transplace
Werner Logistics
BNSF Logistics
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Freight Brokerage market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Freight Brokerage market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Freight Brokerage players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Freight Brokerage with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Freight Brokerage Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Freight Brokerage Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Freight Brokerage Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Freight Brokerage Segment by Type
2.2.1 Truckload
2.2.2 LTL
2.2.3 Other
2.3 Freight Brokerage Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Freight Brokerage Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Freight Brokerage Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Freight Brokerage Segment by Application
2.4.1 Food & Beverage
2.4.2 Manufacturing
2.4.3 Retail
2.4.4 Auto & Industrial
2.4.5 Chemical
2.4.6 Other
2.5 Freight Brokerage Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Freight Brokerage Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Freight Brokerage Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Freight Brokerage by Players
3.1 Global Freight Brokerage Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Freight Brokerage Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Freight Brokerage Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Freight Brokerage Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
……
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 C.H. Robinson
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Freight Brokerage Product Offered
11.1.3 C.H. Robinson Freight Brokerage Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 C.H. Robinson News
11.2 Expeditors
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Freight Brokerage Product Offered
11.2.3 Expeditors Freight Brokerage Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Expeditors News
11.3 Landstar System
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Freight Brokerage Product Offered
11.3.3 Landstar System Freight Brokerage Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Landstar System News
11.4 TQL
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Freight Brokerage Product Offered
11.4.3 TQL Freight Brokerage Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 TQL News
11.5 Coyote Logistics
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Freight Brokerage Product Offered
11.5.3 Coyote Logistics Freight Brokerage Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Coyote Logistics News
11.6 XPO Logistics
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Freight Brokerage Product Offered
11.6.3 XPO Logistics Freight Brokerage Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 XPO Logistics News
11.7 Yusen Logistics
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Freight Brokerage Product Offered
11.7.3 Yusen Logistics Freight Brokerage Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Yusen Logistics News
11.8 Echo Global Logistics
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Freight Brokerage Product Offered
11.8.3 Echo Global Logistics Freight Brokerage Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Echo Global Logistics News
……Continued
Make an enquiry of this Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3904206-global-freight-brokerage-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024
Media Contact
Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com
Contact Person: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349
City: Pune
State: Maharashtra
Country: India
Website: www.wiseguyreports.com