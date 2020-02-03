Home Medical Equipment Market Growth Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Geographic Segmentation & Competitive Landscape Report to 2023

The Global Home Medical Equipment Market was valued at $21,912 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $32,451 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2017 to 2023. Home medical equipment are medical devices that offer safe, convenient, cost-effective, and suitable environment to patients within their home. The home medical equipment market has transformed during the recent few years, owing to increase in prevalence of various chronic diseases. Further, oxygen-related products in home medical equipment are gaining high adoption, due to increase in incidence of COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) cases. Numerous devices are used for patient care at home, for example, infusion pumps, wheel chair, apnea monitors, glucose meters, and cannula. For instance, glucose meters or glucometers are routinely used at home to assess the level of glucose in blood for diabetics. Further, new technologies such as needle-free diabetic care, medication administration equipment, and durable medical equipment, such as medical beds and lift chairs, propel the market growth.

Home Medical Equipment Market Key Segments:

By Functionality

Therapeutic Equipment

Home Respiratory Therapy Equipment

Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Equipment

CPAP Machines

CPAP Masks & Related Interfaces

CPAP Accessories

Oxygen Delivery Equipment

Oxygen Concentrators

Home Liquid Oxygen Containers

Oxygen Cannula

Other Home Oxygen Delivery Equipment

Ventilators

Nebulizers

Humidifiers

Home IV Equipment

IV Pumps

IV Administration

IV Accessories

Home Dialysis Equipment

Home Peritoneal Dialysis Product

Home Hemolysis Product

Other Home Therapeutic Equipment

Home Physical Therapy Equipment

Home Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices

Home Braces & Related Products

Home Enteral Feeding Products

Home Automated External Defibrillators

Home Muscle & Nerve Stimulators

Patient Monitoring Equipment

Blood Glucose Monitors

Blood Pressure Monitors

Holter Monitors

Peak Flow Monitors

Apnea Monitors

Heart Rate Monitors

Baby Monitors

Electronic Thermometers

Coagulation Monitors

Mobility Assist & Patient Support Equipment

Wheelchairs

Manual Wheelchairs

Powered Wheelchairs

Mobility Scooters

Walking Assist Devices

Walkers & Rollators

Canes & Walking Sticks

Crutches

Medical Furniture

Lift Chairs

Medical Beds

Stair Lifts

Medical Furniture Accessories

Bathroom Safety Equipment

Bars, Grips & Rails

Shower Chairs

Elevated Toilet Seats

Commodes

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Norway

Russia

Sweden

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

New Zealand

Taiwan

Thailand

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

South Arabia

South Africa

Chile

Columbia

Egypt

Iran

Israel

Turkey

Venezuela

Rest of LAMEA

