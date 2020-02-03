Home Medical Equipment Market Growth Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Geographic Segmentation & Competitive Landscape Report to 2023
The Global Home Medical Equipment Market was valued at $21,912 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $32,451 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2017 to 2023. Home medical equipment are medical devices that offer safe, convenient, cost-effective, and suitable environment to patients within their home. The home medical equipment market has transformed during the recent few years, owing to increase in prevalence of various chronic diseases. Further, oxygen-related products in home medical equipment are gaining high adoption, due to increase in incidence of COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) cases. Numerous devices are used for patient care at home, for example, infusion pumps, wheel chair, apnea monitors, glucose meters, and cannula. For instance, glucose meters or glucometers are routinely used at home to assess the level of glucose in blood for diabetics. Further, new technologies such as needle-free diabetic care, medication administration equipment, and durable medical equipment, such as medical beds and lift chairs, propel the market growth.
Home Medical Equipment Market Key Segments:
By Functionality
Therapeutic Equipment
Home Respiratory Therapy Equipment
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Equipment
CPAP Machines
CPAP Masks & Related Interfaces
CPAP Accessories
Oxygen Delivery Equipment
Oxygen Concentrators
Home Liquid Oxygen Containers
Oxygen Cannula
Other Home Oxygen Delivery Equipment
Ventilators
Nebulizers
Humidifiers
Home IV Equipment
IV Pumps
IV Administration
IV Accessories
Home Dialysis Equipment
Home Peritoneal Dialysis Product
Home Hemolysis Product
Other Home Therapeutic Equipment
Home Physical Therapy Equipment
Home Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices
Home Braces & Related Products
Home Enteral Feeding Products
Home Automated External Defibrillators
Home Muscle & Nerve Stimulators
Patient Monitoring Equipment
Blood Glucose Monitors
Blood Pressure Monitors
Holter Monitors
Peak Flow Monitors
Apnea Monitors
Heart Rate Monitors
Baby Monitors
Electronic Thermometers
Coagulation Monitors
Mobility Assist & Patient Support Equipment
Wheelchairs
Manual Wheelchairs
Powered Wheelchairs
Mobility Scooters
Walking Assist Devices
Walkers & Rollators
Canes & Walking Sticks
Crutches
Medical Furniture
Lift Chairs
Medical Beds
Stair Lifts
Medical Furniture Accessories
Bathroom Safety Equipment
Bars, Grips & Rails
Shower Chairs
Elevated Toilet Seats
Commodes
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
France
Germany
UK
Italy
Spain
Netherlands
Norway
Russia
Sweden
Switzerland
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
India
Australia
South Korea
New Zealand
Taiwan
Thailand
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
South Arabia
South Africa
Chile
Columbia
Egypt
Iran
Israel
Turkey
Venezuela
Rest of LAMEA
