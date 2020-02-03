Indonesia Anti-static Flooring Market Research Report 2018

In this report, the Indonesia Anti-static Flooring market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Indonesia Anti-static Flooring market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The global Anti-static Flooring market is valued at XX million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.

Indonesia plays an important role in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Anti-static Flooring development status and future trend in Indonesia, focuses on top players in Indonesia, also splits Anti-static Flooring by type and by Application, to fully and deeply research and reveal the market general situation and future forecast.

The major players in Indonesia market include

Mohawk Group

Armstrong

Gerflor

LG Hausys

Tarkett

Staticworx

Flowcrete

Julie Industries

Altro

Ecotile

RMG Polyvinyl

Formica

Silikal

Huatong

Huaji

Huili

Tkflor

Shenyang Aircraft

Xiangli Floor

Kehua

Changzhou Chenxing

Youlian

Jiachen

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue, product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Resilient Anti-Static Flooring

Non-Resilient Anti-Static Flooring

On the basis of the end users/Application, this report covers

Computer Training Rooms

Data Warehousing

Clean Rooms

Electronics Manufacturing

Hyperbaric Spaces in Healthcare Settings

Others

