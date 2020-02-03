Korea Yeast Ingredients Market Research Report 2018
In this report, the Korea Yeast Ingredients market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Korea Yeast Ingredients market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
The global Yeast Ingredients market is valued at XX million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.
Korea plays an important role in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report studies the Yeast Ingredients development status and future trend in Korea, focuses on top players in Korea, also splits Yeast Ingredients by type and by Application, to fully and deeply research and reveal the market general situation and future forecast.
The major players in Korea market include
F. Bio Springer
Chr. Hansen
Kerry Group
Becton, Dickinson and Company
Angel Yeast
ABF Ingredients
AB Vista
Royal DSM
Associated British Foods
Sensient Technologies
Anchor Yeast
Alltech Inc
Lallemand Inc
Leiber GmbH
Lesaffre Group
Suboneyo Chemicals Pharmaceuticals
Synergy Flavours
Organotechnie
On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue, product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Yeast Extracts
Yeast Autolysates
Yeast Beta-Glucan
Yeast Derivatives
Other
On the basis of the end users/Application, this report covers
Food
Feed & Pet Food
Pharmaceuticals
Other
