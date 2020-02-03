Latest Report on India IVF Services Market With Top Prominent Players like: Sun Pharmaceuticals, Cadila Healthcare, LG Life Sciences , Indira IVF, Origin International Fertility Center and many more
In-vitro fertilization (IVF) is a type of assisted reproductive procedure used to treat fertility or genetic problems and assist with conception. The Indian IVF services market is estimated to reach $775.9 million by 2022. Delayed pregnancy in women majorly drives the IVF services market, as the chances of conceiving decreases with age. However, the success rate of IVF technique is higher in the age group of 35-39 years. In addition, increase in trend of late marriages and reduction in childbearing period has added toward the growth of the IVF services market. The other factors that drive the IVF services market include rise in infertility rates caused due to rise in stress levels, change in lifestyle, and increase in incidence of fertility-related diseases. For instance, in 2016, around 45% of the couples faced fertility issues in India.
Cost involved in this procedure and lower success rate of this technique majorly limit the market growth. Patients may undergo more than one cycle to conceive, which also adds to the overall cost of treatment. Secondly, low level of awareness regarding this technique in the society also restricts the growth of this market. Low cost embryo transfer treatments can lead to higher awareness about the IVF process.
The India IVF services market is segmented into end users and cycle type. By end users the market can be further categorized into fertility clinics, hospitals, surgical centers, and clinical research institutes. By cycle type the market is segmented as fresh cycle (non-donor), thawed IVF cycle (non-donor), and donor egg IVF cycle.
India IVF Services Market Key Segments:
End Users
Fertility Clinics
Hospitals
Surgical Centers
Clinical Research Institutes
Cycle Type
Fresh IVF Cycles (Non-Donor)
Thawed IVF Cycles (Non-Donor)
Donor Egg IVF Cycles
KEY PLAYERS
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
Cadila Healthcare Ltd
Trivector Origio Scientific
Lab IVF Asia Pte. Ltd.
LG Life Sciences
Bourn Hall Clinic
Morpheus IVF Fertility Center
Southend Fertility
Indira IVF
Pearl Women Hospital & Yash IVF Center
Corion Fertility Clinic
Origin International Fertility Center
