LEAD ACID BATTERY RECYCLING MARKET 2019 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2025
Battery recycling is the reuse and reprocessing activity of spent batteries that aims to reduce the number of spent batteries being disposed of as municipal solid waste or material waste. Batteries contain several toxic chemicals and heavy metals and disposing them off as trash has raised environmental and health concerns over water pollution and soil contamination.
Lead acid batteries are closed-loop recycled, meaning each part the the old batteries is recycled into a new battery. It is estimated that 98% of all lead acid batteries are recycled. Lead acid batteries either start or power cars, trucks, buses, boats, trains, rapid mass-transit systems, recreational vehicles and electric wheelchairs all over the globe. The car battery also provides a stable electrical supply to a vehicle’s electrical system. Lead acid batteries power electric fork trucks used in warehouses, factories, mines, and ships. They also power the shuttle vehicles in airports, as well as wheelchairs, amusement park shuttles and golf carts. On the road, lead acid batteries power electric law-enforcement vehicles, buses, and very soon mail delivery vans.
According to this study, over the next five years the Lead Acid Battery Recycling market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Lead Acid Battery Recycling business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Lead Acid Battery Recycling market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Lead Acid Battery Recycling value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
VRLA Lead Acid Battery
Flooded Lead Acid Battery
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Automotive
Utilities
Construction
Telecom
Marine
UPS
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Battery Solutions
Call2Recyle
Exide Technologies
Gravita Group
Johnson Controls
EnerSys
Aqua Metals
ECOBAT Technologies
Umicore
SUNLIGHT Recycling
HydroMet
Retriev Technologies
Campine
Gopher Resource
G&P Batteries
Terrapure Environmental
East Penn Manufacturing
RSR Corporation
INMETCO (American Zinc Recycling)
Cleanlites Recycling
RILTA Environmental
C&D Technologies
