LEAD ACID BATTERY RECYCLING MARKET 2019 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2025

Battery recycling is the reuse and reprocessing activity of spent batteries that aims to reduce the number of spent batteries being disposed of as municipal solid waste or material waste. Batteries contain several toxic chemicals and heavy metals and disposing them off as trash has raised environmental and health concerns over water pollution and soil contamination.

Lead acid batteries are closed-loop recycled, meaning each part the the old batteries is recycled into a new battery. It is estimated that 98% of all lead acid batteries are recycled. Lead acid batteries either start or power cars, trucks, buses, boats, trains, rapid mass-transit systems, recreational vehicles and electric wheelchairs all over the globe. The car battery also provides a stable electrical supply to a vehicle’s electrical system. Lead acid batteries power electric fork trucks used in warehouses, factories, mines, and ships. They also power the shuttle vehicles in airports, as well as wheelchairs, amusement park shuttles and golf carts. On the road, lead acid batteries power electric law-enforcement vehicles, buses, and very soon mail delivery vans.

According to this study, over the next five years the Lead Acid Battery Recycling market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Lead Acid Battery Recycling business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Lead Acid Battery Recycling market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Lead Acid Battery Recycling value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

VRLA Lead Acid Battery

Flooded Lead Acid Battery

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Automotive

Utilities

Construction

Telecom

Marine

UPS

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Battery Solutions

Call2Recyle

Exide Technologies

Gravita Group

Johnson Controls

EnerSys

Aqua Metals

ECOBAT Technologies

Umicore

SUNLIGHT Recycling

HydroMet

Retriev Technologies

Campine

Gopher Resource

G&P Batteries

Terrapure Environmental

East Penn Manufacturing

RSR Corporation

INMETCO (American Zinc Recycling)

Cleanlites Recycling

RILTA Environmental

C&D Technologies

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Lead Acid Battery Recycling Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Lead Acid Battery Recycling Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Lead Acid Battery Recycling Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Lead Acid Battery Recycling Segment by Type

2.2.1 VRLA Lead Acid Battery

2.2.2 Flooded Lead Acid Battery

2.2.3 Other

2.3 Lead Acid Battery Recycling Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Lead Acid Battery Recycling Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Lead Acid Battery Recycling Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Lead Acid Battery Recycling Segment by Application

2.4.1 Automotive

2.4.2 Utilities

2.4.3 Construction

2.4.4 Telecom

2.4.5 Marine

2.4.6 UPS

2.4.7 Others

2.5 Lead Acid Battery Recycling Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Lead Acid Battery Recycling Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Lead Acid Battery Recycling Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Lead Acid Battery Recycling by Players

3.1 Global Lead Acid Battery Recycling Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Lead Acid Battery Recycling Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Lead Acid Battery Recycling Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Lead Acid Battery Recycling Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Lead Acid Battery Recycling by Regions

4.1 Lead Acid Battery Recycling Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Lead Acid Battery Recycling Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Lead Acid Battery Recycling Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Lead Acid Battery Recycling Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Lead Acid Battery Recycling Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Lead Acid Battery Recycling Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Lead Acid Battery Recycling Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Lead Acid Battery Recycling Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Lead Acid Battery Recycling Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Lead Acid Battery Recycling Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Lead Acid Battery Recycling Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

……Continued

