MATERIAL HANDLING EQUIPMENT MARKET ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, INDUSTRY DEMAND, TRENDS, FORECAST TO 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

Global Material Handling Equipment industry valued approximately USD 21 billion in 2015 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.9% over the forecast period 2014-2025. The increasing manufacturing activities in automotive, pharmaceutical, chemical, and food & beverage industries is expected to encourage the demands in this industry.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Products:

Storage & Handling Equipments

Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems

Industrial Trucks

Bulk Material Handling Equipments

Others

Regions:

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

Europe

o UK

o Germany

Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-15

Base year – 2015

Forecast period – 2014 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are BEUMER Group, Swisslog AG, Daifuku, Kion Group (Dematic), SSI Schafer, Vanderlande Industries, Toyota Material Handling, and Murata Machinery Ltd.

Target Audience of the Material Handling Equipment Market Study

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Research Methodology

1.1. Research Process

1.1.1. Data Mining

1.1.2. Analysis

1.1.3. Market Estimation

1.1.4. Validation

1.1.5. Publishing

1.2. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Material Handling Equipment Market Definition & Scope

2.1. Objective of The Study

2.2. Market Definition

2.3. Scope of The Study

2.4. Years Considered for The Study

2.5. Currency Conversion Rates

2.6. Report Limitation

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

3.1. Key Trends

3.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

Chapter 4. Global Material Handling Equipment Industry Dynamics

4.1. Growth Prospects

4.1.1. Drivers

4.1.2. Restraints

4.1.3. Opportunities

4.2. Industry Analysis

4.2.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Material Handling Equipment Market by Products

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Material Handling Equipment Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.2.1. Storage & Handling Equipments

5.2.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

5.2.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

5.2.2. Automated Storage & Retrieval System

5.2.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

5.2.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

5.2.3. Industrial Trucks

5.2.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

5.2.3.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

5.2.4. Bulk Material &Handling Equipment

5.2.4.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

5.2.4.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

5.2.5. Others

5.2.5.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

5.2.5.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

Chapter 6. Global Material Handling Equipment Market, Regional Analysis

6.1. Material Handling Equipment Market, Regional Market Snapshot (2015-2025)

6.2. North America Material Handling Equipment Market Snapshot

6.2.1. U.S. Material Handling Equipment Market Size Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

6.2.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

6.2.1.2. Products breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

6.2.2. Canada Material Handling Equipment Market Size Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

6.2.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

6.2.2.2. Products breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

6.3. Europe Material Handling Equipment Market Snapshot

6.3.1. U.K. Material Handling Equipment Market Size Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

6.3.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

6.3.1.2. Products breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

6.3.2. Germany Material Handling Equipment Market Size Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

6.3.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

6.3.2.2. Products breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

6.3.3. France Material Handling Equipment Market Size Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

6.3.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

6.3.3.2. Products breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

6.3.4. Rest of Europe Material Handling Equipment Market Size Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

6.3.4.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

6.3.4.2. Products breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

6.4. Asia Material Handling Equipment Market Snapshot

6.4.1. China Material Handling Equipment Market Size Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

6.4.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

6.4.1.2. Products breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

6.4.2. India Material Handling Equipment Market Size Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

6.4.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

6.4.2.2. Products breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

6.4.3. Japan Material Handling Equipment Market Size Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

6.4.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

6.4.3.2. Products breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

6.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Material Handling Equipment Market Size Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

6.4.4.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

……Continued

