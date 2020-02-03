Microwavable Foods Market Growth Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Geographic Segmentation & Competitive Landscape Report to 2023

The global microwavable foods market was valued at $100,098 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $136,305 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 4.4% from 2017 to 2023. Microwavable food is defined as a prepackaged meal or food product that requires minimal preparation for cooking. Shelf stable microwavable food, chilled food, and frozen food are categorized under products that can be prepared in a microwave. Microwaves cause water, fat, and sugar molecules to vibrate 2.5 million times per second, producing heat that cooks the food. Foods that can be safely stored at room temperature or “on the shelf” are called shelf stable microwavable foods. These foods are pretreated by heat or dried to destroy food-borne microorganisms. Microwavable chilled food is stored at refrigeration temperatures, i.e., at or below 0 to 5C. Chilled food products have high quality and are microbiologically safe at the point of consumption, although they have a low shelf life. Microwavable frozen food is preferred over microwavable chilled food, as it can be stored for longer periods and can be prepared in less time. Freezing maintains the nutritional value of the food items and also increases their shelf life. Microwavable frozen products do not require any added preservatives because microorganisms are unable to grow when the temperature of the food is below ?9.5C.

Emerging economies, such as India and China, have led to high demand for microwavable food. Increase in disposable income and rise in standard of living have led to changes in the dietary preferences of consumers. Increase in participation of women in labor force has increased the dependency on readymade and convenience food. This in turn has led to surge in demand for shelf stable, chilled, and frozen food, fueling the growth of microwavable foods market. Rapid increase in number of large retail chains, including hypermarkets and supermarkets, fuels the demand for microwavable foods. Moreover, continuous innovation and development in the packaging of microwavable food items attracts the customer, and hence drives the overall growth of the market. However, consumers’ negative perception related to nutritional content in microwavable foods may restrain the market growth. Advancements in freezing technologies and presence of large number of fast food outlets in emerging economies are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market players.

Complete report details @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31246

The global microwavable foods market is segmented based on product, packaging technology, and geography. Based on product, the market is divided into shelf stable microwavable food, chilled food, and frozen food. On the basis of packaging technology, it is categorized into patterned susceptors technology, new tray-lidding methods, and new cook bag technique. Based on geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Following are the major players profiled in this study:

Ajinomoto Windsor, Inc.

Campbell Soup Company.

ConAgra Foods, Inc.

General Mills Inc.

Kellogg Company

McCain Foods

Nestle SA

Pinnacle Food Inc.

The Kraft Heinz Company

Unilever Plc

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends, drivers, and dynamics of the global microwavable foods market to elucidate the prevailing opportunities and tap the investment pockets.

It offers qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global market from 2016 to 2023 to assist stakeholders to understand the market scenario.

In-depth analysis of the key segments demonstrates various products and packaging technology used for various microwavable foods.

Competitive intelligence of the industry highlights the business practices followed by key players across geographies.

Key players are profiled to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

Shelf Stable Microwavable Food

Chilled Food

Frozen Food

By Packaging Technology

Patterned Susceptors Technology

New Tray-lidding Methods

New Cook Bag Technique

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

South Korea

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of LAMEA

KEY PLAYERS

Bellisio Foods Inc.

Hormel Foods Corporation

Gunnar Dafg?rd AB

Frosta AG

Freiberger Lebensmittel GmbH & Co KG

Cargill Incorporated

Tyson Foods

Get more information, Ask for free sample copy of this @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31246

Contact Us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Varda

URL: www.reportocean.com

email: [email protected]