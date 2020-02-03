New Study- Disposable Blood Bag Market Size is Set to Grow at a Remarkable Pace in the Coming Years

Disposable blood bag can be defined as a sterile, clear, and plastic bag used for transfer, storage, collection, and transfusion of blood and its components. The disposable blood bag consists of multiple bag interconnected with the help of tubes, clamps, needles, and needle cover. The blood bag are manufactured from bio compatible PVC materials and additives to preserve blood and its components till transfusion or further use. The global disposable blood bag market was valued at $279 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach at $580 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 11% from 2017 to 2023. The volume of disposable blood bag market was 275 million units in 2016 and expected to reach by 556 million units by 2013, registering a CAGR of 10.5%.

Rise in surgical procedures and surge in number of trauma and accidents around the globe drive the market. Moreover, surge in incidences of various diseases is expected to boost the market growth. However, risks related to blood transfusion and low number of blood donations in underdeveloped regions impede the growth of the disposable blood bag market.

The disposable blood bag market is segmented based on product type, end user, and geography. Based on product type, it is divided into collection bag and transfer bag. By end user, the market is categorized into hospital based and standalone. By geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global disposable blood bag market and the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It presents a quantitative analysis of the market from 2016 to 2023 to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the market based on end user assists to understand the trends in the industry.

Key market players and their strategies are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product Type

Collection Bag

Transfer Bag

By End User

Hospital-based

Stand-alone

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Terumo Corporation

Grifols, S.A

MacoPharma S.A

HLL Lifecare Limited

Poly Medicure Limited

INNVOL Medical India Limited

Span Healthcare Private Limited

Haemonetics Corporation

Neomedic International

The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report)

SURU International

Halyard Health

Advacare Pharma

Velico Medical, Inc.

Megacare International Inc

