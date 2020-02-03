Orthopedic Orthotics Market Scenario, Industry Growth Insights, Leading Competition and Forecast to 2023
Orthotics is a specialized medical field that includes construction and design of orthotic device braces, splints, and other artificial external devices used to support the spine or limbs or to assist/prevent relative movements. Orthotic devices are commonly used to treat conditions of the upper and lower extremities, frequently for patients with spina bifida, muscular dystrophy, and multiple sclerosis. Furthermore, these devices aid in recovery of patients suffering congenital conditions, trauma injury, postoperative, osteoarthritis care, and other conditions.
The global orthopedic orthotics market was valued at $3,130 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $4,658 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2017 to 2023. The growth of the global orthopedic orthotics market is driven by surge in geriatric population and rise in prevalence of osteoporosis, osteoarthritis, and other bone disorders. Furthermore, rise in prevalence of bone injuries and increase in sports-related injuries due to growing physical health consciousness fuel the market growth. However, high costs associated with customized orthotic devices impede this growth.
The global orthopedic orthotics market is segmented on the basis of posture, anatomical region, manufacturing, and region. Based on posture, it is categorized into static orthotic device, dynamic orthotic device, and other orthotic devices. On the basis of anatomical region, the market is divided into upper limb orthotic devices, lower limb orthotic devices, and spinal orthotic devices. Based on the manufacturing, it is classified into prefabricated orthotic devices, custom-fitted orthotic devices, and custom-fabricated orthotic devices. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Complete report details @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27167
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the global Orthopedic Orthotics Market.
This study provides the competitive landscape of the global market to predict the competitive environment across geographies.
This report entails the detailed quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations to identify the prevailing opportunities.
Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report.
Region- and country-wise analysis is provided to understand the market trends and dynamics.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Posture
Static Orthotic Devices
Dynamic Orthotic Devices
Other Orthotic Devices
By Anatomical Region
Upper Limb Orthotic Devices
Shoulder Orthotic Devices
Elbow Orthotic Devices
Hand & Wrist Orthotic Devices
Other Upper Limb Orthotic Devices
Lower Limb Orthotic Devices
Foot & Ankle Orthotic Devices
Knee Orthotic Devices
Hip Orthotic Devices
Other Lower Limb Orthotic Devices
Spinal Orthotic Devices
Cervical Orthotic Devices (CO)
Lumbosacral Orthotic Devices (LSO)
Thoracic-Lumbo-Sacral Orthotic Devices (TLSO)
Cervical-Thoracic-Lumbar-Sacral Orthotic Devices (CTLSO)
Other Spinal Orthotic Devices
By Manufacturing
Prefabricated Orthotic Devices
Custom-fitted Orthotic Devices
Custom-fabricated Orthotic Devices
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
India
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of LAMEA
The key players profiled in this report are as follows:
Bauerfeind AG
Breg, Inc.
BSN Medical
DeRoyal Industries, Inc.
DJO Global
Ossur
Ottobock
Truelife
Hanger, Inc.
Fillauer LLC
Get more information, Ask for free sample copy of this @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27167
Contact Us:
Company Name: Report Ocean
Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India
Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)
Contact Name: Varda
URL: www.reportocean.com
email: [email protected]