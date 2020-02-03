Transcriptomics Market Detailed Analysis with Drives, Rising Endorsements, Key Value And Forecast 2023 : New Study

The Global Transcriptomics Market was valued at $3,130 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $4,658 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the study period. Transcriptomics is the study of entire set of RNA transcripts produced by the genome of any organism. Increase in advancements in the field of transcriptomics such as extensive use of RNA-sequencing and rise in application of transcriptomics, which includes drug discovery is expected to drive the growth of the transcriptomics market. In addition, rise in funding and grants by various private and government organizations have further stimulated the market growth. However, certain drawbacks of RNA sequencing and lack of skilled professionals are expected to restrain the market growth.

Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global transcriptomics market, with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Quantitative analysis from 2016 to 2023 is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

Extensive analysis is conducted by closely following key product positioning and monitoring the top contenders within the market framework.

Complete report details @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27166

Transcriptomics Market Key Segments:

By Technology

Real Time-PCR (qPCR)

Microarray

Sequencing

Sanger Sequencing

RNA-Sequencing

By Product & Services

Consumables

Instruments

Software

Services

By Application

Diagnostics & Disease Profiling

Drug Discovery

Others

End User

Government Institutes & Academic Centers

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract research Organizations (CROs)

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Get more information, Ask for free sample copy of this @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27166

Contact Us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Varda

URL: www.reportocean.com

email: [email protected]