Transcriptomics Market Detailed Analysis with Drives, Rising Endorsements, Key Value And Forecast 2023 : New Study

Transcriptomics Market Detailed Analysis with Drives, Rising Endorsements, Key Value And Forecast 2023
The Global Transcriptomics Market was valued at $3,130 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $4,658 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the study period. Transcriptomics is the study of entire set of RNA transcripts produced by the genome of any organism. Increase in advancements in the field of transcriptomics such as extensive use of RNA-sequencing and rise in application of transcriptomics, which includes drug discovery is expected to drive the growth of the transcriptomics market. In addition, rise in funding and grants by various private and government organizations have further stimulated the market growth. However, certain drawbacks of RNA sequencing and lack of skilled professionals are expected to restrain the market growth.
Key Benefits
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global transcriptomics market, with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
Quantitative analysis from 2016 to 2023 is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.
Comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.
Extensive analysis is conducted by closely following key product positioning and monitoring the top contenders within the market framework.
Transcriptomics Market Key Segments:
By Technology
Real Time-PCR (qPCR)
Microarray
Sequencing
Sanger Sequencing
RNA-Sequencing
By Product & Services
Consumables
Instruments
Software
Services
By Application
Diagnostics & Disease Profiling
Drug Discovery
Others
End User
Government Institutes & Academic Centers
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
Contract research Organizations (CROs)
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
India
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of LAMEA
