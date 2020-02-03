VOCATIONAL TRAINING MARKET 2019 GLOBAL INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS, SIZE,TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH, ANALYSIS AND FORECAST TO 2024

Global Vocational Training Market Research Report 2019 renders deep perception of the key regional market status of the Vocational Training Industry on a Global level that primarily aims.

Vocational training is education that prepares people to work in various jobs, a craft, or as a technician. A vocational school is a type of educational institution specifically designed to provide vocational education. Vocational education can take place at the post-secondary, further education, and higher education level; and can interact with the apprenticeship system.

Vocational Training are mainly classified into the following types: Technical and Non-Technical. Technical is the most widely used type which takes up about 67.45% of the total in 2017 in Global.

Vocational Training applications are Students and Office Workers and Office Workers was the most widely used area which took up about 76.45% of the global total in 2017.

The industry is relatively fragment, the key brand include Adobe Systems Articulate Global, Assima, Bit Media, Blackboard, Career Education, Cegos, Cisco Systems, City & Guilds Kineo, Desire2Learn, Fischer, Knoblauch, HealthStreamHewlett Packard Enterprise, IMC, Inspired ELearning, International Business, Machines(IBM), IntraLearn Software, KnowledgePool, Lumesse, Microsoft and so on.

According to this study, over the next five years the Vocational Training market will register a 9.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 48200 million by 2024, from US$ 30100 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Vocational Training business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Vocational Training market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Vocational Training value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Technical

Non-Technical

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Students

Office Workers

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Adobe Systems

Articulate Global

Assima

Bit Media

Blackboard

Career Education

Cegos

Cisco Systems

City & Guilds Kineo

Desire2Learn

Fischer, Knoblauch

HealthStream

HPE

IMC

Inspired ELearning

IBM

IntraLearn Software

KnowledgePool

Lumesse

Microsoft

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Vocational Training market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Vocational Training market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Vocational Training players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Vocational Training with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

