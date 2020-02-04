Advancement in technology foreseen to drive the global Native Advertising Market during 2018-2028

In recent years, growth has been observed in the native advertising market which is emerging quickly and still a new concept. Native advertising is different from content marketing. The word “native” refers to the content’s consistency with other media on the platform. Native advertising is a type of online advertising that matches function and form of the platform on which it seems. In other words, it is a form of brand advertising which will enable marketers to better utilize digital marketing (to meet communication need) from branding to direct marketing. For instance, to promote product an article is written by an advertiser, but using the same form as an article written by the editorial staff. Native Advertising format includes images, articles, promoted videos, music, among many others. Example of the technique include twitter’s promoted tweets, search advertising and facebook’s promoted posts. In 2015, as per survey conducted by the association of national advertisers revealed that almost two-thirds of marketers will increase their native advertising budgets.

Native Advertising Market: Drivers & Restraints

In digital media, native advertising is one of the newest topic and therefore publishers and advertisers are closely monitoring it. The Native Advertising is expected to register a steady year-on-year growth throughout the forecast period. The native advertising background is evolving rapidly, through publishers working with advertisers to create increasingly effective ad experiences. For these ad products, changing consumer perceptions is escalating the growth in the native advertising market. Particularly on mobile devices, native advertising has proven higher click rates than to banner ads. However, some consumers consider these ads as annoying instead of useful could pose a restraint to the growth in native advertisement market.

Native Advertising Market: Segmentation

On the basis of types, the global native advertising market is segmented as:

In Feed Ad Units (Forbes, Yahoo, Facebook, Twitter)

Search Ads (Yahoo, Google, Bing, Ask )

Recommendation Units (Outbrain, Taboola, Disqus, Gravity)

Promoted Listings (Etsy, Amazon, Foursquare, Google)

In-Ad (IAB Standard) – ( Appssavvy, Martini Media, EA, Onespot, Federated Media)

Custom / Can’t be Contained (Hearst, Flipboard, Tumblr, Spotify, Pandora)

On the basis of platform, the global native advertising market is segmented as:

Closed Platforms

Open Platforms

Hybrid Platforms

Native Advertising Market: Region-wise Outlook

The global native advertising market is anticipated to register a favourable growth for the forecast period, 2015?2025. On the basis of geographic regions, global native market is segmented into seven key market segments namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Among the aforementioned regions, Asia Pacific is expected to witness a relatively faster CAGR during the forecast period. The remaining regions are expected to grow at a steady rate over the forecast period.

Native Advertising Market: Key Players

Some of the key market participants in the global native advertising market are

IAB Playbook,Outbrain, Taboola, Sharethrough, AdsNative, TripleLift, Nativo, Instinctive, Polar, OneSpot and Livefyre among many others.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, types, technology and applications.

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

