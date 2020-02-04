Aerostat Systems Market: Commercial Sector to Witness High Revenue Growth During 2017 – 2025

A majority of the presence of key players in the global market for aerostat systems is located in North America and Europe. These regions have consistently shown a high interest in surveillance strategies and the implementation of effective and long-term defensive tactics.

The presence of players such as Lockheed Martin Corporation, Aerostar International, Inc., and RosAeroSystems International has had a tremendous effect in boosting the demand for aerostat systems in these regions while simultaneously creating a high rate of product and material development for the same.

As per a research publication released by Transparency Market Research, the global market for aerostat systems is extremely consolidated with only a handful players taking up large chunks of the market value. Most of these companies directly cater to the defense sectors of various regions, which is the leading consumer of aerostat systems.

Most of the demand for aerostat systems by the defense sector is issued in tenders and handled by the more prominent players.

The global market for aerostat systems is expected to be valued at US$4.64 bn by the end of 2016 and US$10.10 bn by the end of 2023. This revenue is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.8% within a forecast period from 2015 to 2022.

By the end of 2022, the military sector is expected to generate a demand for aerostat systems valued at US$7.01 bn, making it the dominant application segment of aerostat systems till then. The military sector is also the leading application segment in terms of demand expansion, showing a CAGR of 14.0% from 2015 to 2022.

North America, owing to its strong demand for aerostat systems from the defense sectors of the U.S. and Canada, is currently the dominant region in the usage of aerostat systems. This region is expected to remain the dominant one till 2022, at which time it is expected to reach US$2.73 bn in aerostat systems revenue.