Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market – Study Offering Deep Insight Related to Growth Trends until 2023

Global Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market by Light Type (Reading Lights, Ceiling & Wall, Signage, Floor Path Lighting, Lavatory Lights), Aircraft Type (Narrow Body, Wide Body, Very Large Aircraft), End-User (OEM and Aftermarket), & Region – Forecast till 2023

Global aircraft cabin lighting market is estimated to witness a CAGR of 7% from 2018 to 2023.

Aircraft cabin lighting plays an integral role in enhancing the passenger experience. The global aircraft cabin lighting market depends on this factor significantly and is expecting substantial growth during the forecast period (2018-2023), reveals Market Research Future (MRFR). Lighting impacts the mood of the passengers and can provide a stress-free ambiance.

The increased use of lightweight and energy efficient lights, new aircraft interior lighting system technology, and the emergence of mood lightings will offer new growth opportunities to the market players. For instance, STG Aerospace signed a contract with Boeing 737 NG fleet to provide LED mood lighting system, designed to retrofit commercial aircraft cabins. The factors responsible for the growth of the global aircraft cabin lighting market are the increase in demand for newer aircraft, rise in air passenger traffic, and aircraft upgrades. Another key driver for the growth of the global aircraft cabin lighting market is the increasing focus on safety compliance and passenger experience.

Key Players:

The key players in the global aircraft cabin lighting market are Rockwell Collins (U.S.), Zodiac Aerospace (France), Honeywell International (U.S.), Diehl Stiftung & Co. (Germany), United Technologies (U.S.), Cobham Plc (U.K), Astronics Corporation (U.S.), STG Aerospace Limited (U.K), Luminator Technology Group (U.S.), and Precise Flight Inc. (U.S.).

Regional Analysis:

Based on the geographical analysis, the aircraft cabin lighting market covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America.

Major aircraft manufacturers are all based out of North America which gives the regional substantial patronage in taking the market forward. The regional market’s rise to the top can be attributed to that. At the same time, the presence of several service providers is also helping the region to gain much from revenue.

Europe has the second largest market and the regulations regarding aircraft cabin lighting is propelling the business further.

Segmentation:

The global aircraft cabin lighting market can be segmented by light type, aircraft type, and end-user.

Based on light type, the aircraft cabin lighting market can be segmented into reading lights, ceiling & wall, signage, floor path lighting, and lavatory lights. Reading lights segment has the widest usage and the largest market share.

Based on aircraft type, the aircraft cabin lighting market includes narrow body, wide body, and very large aircraft. Narrow body aircraft are very popular in Asia Pacific (APAC) and the Middle East regions which are driving the sector forward.

Based on end-user, the aircraft cabin lighting market can be segmented into aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer (OEM). Aftermarket segment is gaining much traction due to an increase in aircraft deliveries which subsequently propels lighting market growth.

