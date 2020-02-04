APAC and LATAM Sugar Confectionery Market – Qualitative Insights On Application 2023

According to the report, the Asia Pacific and Latin America sugar confectionery market was estimated to be at US$26.1 bn in 2014, and is expected to rise to US$46.1 bn by 2023 with as steady CAGR of 5.7%.

With a recent surge in the demand for premium confectionary and chocolates, vendors are expected to focus on introduction of new products and widening their product portfolio. Acquisitions and partnerships are another key strategy to be adopted to vendors.

Request For Report Brochure for Latest Industry Insights @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=13034

Medicated Confectionary to Emerge as Leading Market Trend

The sugar confectionery market is currently growing at a sound rate due to the high demand from middle-class consumers. The introduction of novel products with healthy ingredients and innovative flavors, rising popularity as a gifting item, and rise of the retail market are expected to drive the demand in the forthcoming years. Additionally, the growing disposable incomes of people in Asia Pacific and Latin American countries, and the booming population in emerging countries such as China and India is predicted to augment the market over the period of forecast. However, a few factors such as rising health awareness across the globe and surge in incidence of diabetes could hamper the sugar confectionery market growth to some extent.

The consumption medicated sugar confectionery in Asia-Pacific is expected to increase, assisted by the growth in regional population, development in retail market, and stable economic growth. Medicated confectionery is widely used in the formulation of drugs for conditions such as cold, respiratory tract congestion, cough, and allergies. This segment is projected expand at a swift pace in the coming years owing to its wide product range, especially in children’s medications.

Emerging Economies to Present Lucrative Growth Opportunity

The sugar confectionery market in China is supported by the steadily increasing purchasing power of the consumers and the rising use of confectionery as gifts on special occasions. While international companies have a strong presence in China, particularly in high-end markets, domestic brands much more cost efficient and as a result remain popular in rural areas. The growing aging population, and rising health consciousness are expected to influence the trajectory of the Japanese sugar confectionery market in present years.

Obtain Report Details @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/asia-pacific-latin-america-sugar-confectionery-market.html

Sugar Confectionery Market: By Product Type

Boiled Sweets

Lollipops

Medicated Confectionery

Mint

Pastilles, Gums, Jellies and Chews

Toffees, Caramels and Nougat

Others

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street, Suite 700,

Albany, NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

For More Information Visit: http://priyanka1234.over-blog.com