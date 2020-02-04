Automotive Logistics Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate by 2026 | DHL (Germany), SNCF (France), XPO (US), DSV (Denmark), Imperial (South Africa), and Panalpina (Switzerland)

The global automation logistics market is expected to rise owing to the increase in transportation across the globe. Apart from this, increase in the global vehicle production has a substantial impact on the demand for logistics services. This is one of the primary drivers of the global automation logistics market. The Automotive logistics market includes finished vehicle, automotive components, accessories, and spare parts.

Global Automotive Logistics Market: Trends and Restraints

Increasing demand of the vehicle, proliferation of the supply chain system are a few factor likely to boost the global automotive logistics market. Apart from this, upcoming infrastructure projects are likely to contribute in the rapid development of the global automotive logistics market. Introduction of electric vehicles is projected to offer a pivotal uplift to the global automotive logistics market. Domestic distribution has been anticipated to be the largest contributor in the automotive logistics market in the upcoming years.

Low efficiency of the batteries are expected to pose a major threat on the global automotive logistics market. Owing to this consumer are hesitating to move towards the electric vehicle. However, the increasing research and development activity towards increasing the efficient of batteries promises a lucrative avenue to the market.

Global Automotive Logistics Market: Geographical Analysis

The regional segmentation of the global automotive logistics includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and the Middle East and Africa. Among all of these, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global automotive logistics market. This is mainly because of the presence of emerging economies like China and India. Several factors like easy availability of raw materials, low wage worker, increased demand for vehicles in the region are anticipated to drive global automotive logistics market in the region.

Global Automotive Logistics Market: Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of automotive logistics market is likely to display a consolidated business landscape. This is mainly because of dominance of few global players in the market. Some of the predominant players in the global automotive logistics market are DHL (Germany), SNCF (France), XPO (US), DSV (Denmark), Imperial (South Africa), and Panalpina (Switzerland). The key players of the global automotive logistics market is expected to adopt key strategies such as expansions, new product developments, and partnerships to strengthen their hold in the market.