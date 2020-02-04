AUTOMOTIVE VARIABLE GEOMETRY TURBOCHARGER 2018 GLOBAL MARKET EXPECTED TO GROW AT CAGR OF 21.49% AND FORECAST TO 2022

An automotive turbocharger is a component that helps the engine to produce additional power and improves the overall performance of the vehicle. The turbocharger has two components: turbine and compressor. It uses the exhaust air that is released after fuel and air combustion in a vehicle combustion chamber. When this exhaust air strikes the turbine blades, it causes the turbine to rotate providing intake air in the turbocharger. A compressor connected to the turbine through a shaft sucks in this air and compresses the air using the centrifugal principle. The compressed air then passes through an air cooler and enters the intake manifold of the engine. The compressed air allows the engine to burn fuel at a high volume and completely, thus improving fuel efficiency and producing more power. Automotive turbochargers help to boost engine power by increasing the intake of air in the combustion chamber, which translates into higher volumetric efficiency during the combustion process. For instance, a four-cylinder engine fitted with a turbocharger can produce the same power as a six-cylinder engine. There are three key technologies in turbocharging: wastegate turbo, which is mostly used in commercial vehicles; twin turbo; and variable geometry turbocharger (VGT), which is mostly used in passenger vehicles.

The analysts forecast the global automotive VGT market to grow at a CAGR of 21.49% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automotive VGT market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of automotive VGTs.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1236452-global-automotive-variable-geometry-turbocharger-market-2017-2021

The report, Global Automotive VGT Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• BorgWarner

• Cummins

• Honeywell International

• IHI

• Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Other prominent vendors

• ABB

• NOPORViS

Market driver

• Fuel economy benefits and increased environmental awareness to drive VGT market

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Design complications and use of complex high-grade materials

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Rising adoption of two-stage turbocharging technology

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

http://www.abnewswire.com/pressreleases/automotive-variable-geometry-turbocharger-2018-global-market-expected-to-grow-at-cagr-of-2149-and-forecast-to-2022_184902.html

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1236452-global-automotive-variable-geometry-turbocharger-market-2017-2021

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Key market highlights

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Value chain analysis

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by vehicle type

• Global automotive VGT market by vehicle type

• Global automotive VGT market by passenger vehicles

• Global automotive VGT market by commercial vehicles

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

• Global automotive VGT market by geography

• Automotive VGT market in EMEA

• Automotive VGT market in APAC

• Automotive VGT market in Americas

PART 08: Key technical criteria

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 11: Market trends

PART 12: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

• Market share analysis

• Other prominent vendors

PART 13: Key vendor analysis

• Cummins

• Honeywell International

• MHI

• BorgWarner

• IHI

..…..Continued

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com