Aviation Analytics Market: Huge Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2028

Aviation analytics is adopted by most of the enterprises as these solutions facilitates them to improve their operational performance, profitability, and maintenance. Aviation analytics helps enterprises to develop analytical resolution in order to cater future demand such as needs of customer which will also help enterprises to maximize their operating revenue. Aviation analytics solutions are used across the aviation industry for various applications such as fuel management, customer analytics, revenue management, and risk management.

Aviation analytics solutions helps enterprises to measure, monitor and analyze their business goals, risk, and future growth of the enterprise.

Aviation Analytics Market:Drivers and Challenges

Presently, the vendors of aviation analytics market are focusing on intelligence and analytics solutions to boost profitability of their business owing to this it is turning to be the major factor driving the aviation analytics market. The growing emphasis on jet fuel management is another factor driving the demand of aviation analytics market. Moreover, increasing demand for real time analytics in aviation industry is driving the aviation analytics market in positive manner. Additionally, increasing centricity in the aviation industry is also one of the major factor driving the aviation analytics market.

The major challenge faced by the vendors of aviation analytics market is due to lack of availability of suitable analytical skills.

Aviation Analytics Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of aviation analytics market on the basis of end user:

Airlines

Airports

Segmentation of aviation analytics market on the basis of verticals:

Finance

Operations

Sales & Marketing

Maintenance & Repair

Supply chain

Aviation Analytics Market: Key Players

Some of the key players of aviation analytics market are: IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, General Electric, Aviation analytics Ltd. SAS Institute, Ramco International, Mu-Sigma, and Booz Allen Hamilton.

Aviation Analytics Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, aviation analytics market can be segmented into seven key regions namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan and Middle East & Africa. Among various regions, the aviation analytics market in North America is expected to dominate during the forecast period owing to high adoption of industrial aviation analytics by medium and large size enterprises to improve their operational performance. North America region is expected to be followed by Western Europe and APAC.

In Europe and Asia pacific region, the market of aviation analytics is growing gradually owing to less awareness and adoption of aviation analytics by enterprises.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Aviation Analytics Market Segments

Aviation Analytics Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016

Aviation Analytics Market Size & Forecast 2017 To 2027

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Aviation Analytics Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Aviation Analytics Value Chain

Aviation Analytics Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Aviation Analytics Market includes

Aviation Analytics Market by North America US & Canada

Aviation Analytics Market by Latin America Brazil, Argentina & Others

Aviation Analytics Market by Western Europe EU5 Nordics Benelux

Aviation Analytics Market by Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

Aviation Analytics Market by Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Aviation Analytics Market by Japan

Aviation Analytics Market by the Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



