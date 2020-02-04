Backpack Travel Bag Market by Growth, Type, Application, End User, Dynamic Factors, Market Analysis, 2013 – 2017 and Forecast, 2019 – 2024

Backpack Travel Bag is a cloth sack carried on one’s back and secured with two straps that go over the shoulders, but there can be variations to this basic design that is used in travel. The Global Backpack Travel Bag Market Professional Survey Report 2017 is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Backpack Travel Bag market. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2017 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.During the past few years, the global consumption of Backpack Travel Bag increases by 304700 K Units in 2017 from 220150 K Units in 2012, with an average growth rate of more than 6.99%. The whole market value is about 20793 million USD in 2017.

Regionally, North America is the biggest Consumption area of Backpack Travel Bag in the world and china is the most potential market with the fastest growing rate of 7.53%

For next few years, the global Backpack Travel Bag revenue would will tend to be smooth and global consumption of Backpack Travel Bag will be 429560 K Units in 2022. With the development of technology and decline of consumption cost, the price of Backpack Travel Bag will keep declining, and the profit margin will decline too.

Get Sample PDF of Backpack Travel Bag Market [email protected]

https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/sample/RCG/QBI-LPI-RCG-158422

According to this study, over the next five years the Backpack Travel Bag market will register a 2.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 27200 million by 2024, from US$ 23400 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Backpack Travel Bag business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Backpack Travel Bag market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Backpack Travel Bag value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Backpack

Rolling Backpack

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Adult

Kids

Have Any Query? Contact our Experts [email protected]

https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/enquiry/RCG/QBI-LPI-RCG-158422

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Samsonite

Osprey

VF Corporation

Victorinox

Traveler’s Choice

Lowe Alpine

Deuter

Standard Luggage Co

Timbuk2

Herschel Supply

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Purchase this Backpack Travel Bag Market [email protected]

https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/buy/RCG/QBI-LPI-RCG-158422/

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Backpack Travel Bag consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Backpack Travel Bag market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Backpack Travel Bag manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Backpack Travel Bag with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Backpack Travel Bag submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.