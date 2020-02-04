Band Ligators Market – Rise in Prevalence of Diseases and Surge in Research and Development Initiatives are Projected to Drive the Market

Global Band Ligators Market: Overview

Band ligators are surgical devices used for ligation of deep vessels and inaccessible parts. The medical device allows gastroenterologists to look into the oesophagus and rectal walls to detect tumors or hemorrhoids and remove them from the body. It is an outpatient procedure performed with or without a stent. However, depending on the skill and experience of the surgeon, endoscopy ligators can be used for virtually any hemorrhoids of any size. Endoscope with ligators is used for visualization of internal hemorrhoids in the rectum. Patients who are pregnant, morbidly obese, or have a blood clotting disorder can opt for band ligators in the treatment procedure. Increase in incidence of hemorrhoids among the adult population and rise in adoption of single use devices are likely drive physician preference for treating patients with ligators. Moreover, technological developments in endoscopic diagnostic techniques and development of medical sensors are paving the way for early diagnosis and treatment of hemorrhoids diseases.

Global Band Ligators Market: Trends and Opportunities

Rise in prevalence of diseases such as colon cancer and anal cancer, increase in the geriatric population, and surge in research and development initiatives are projected to drive the global band ligators market. Moreover, adverse effects of laser treatment procedures on hemorrhoids, rise in government funding, improving hospital infrastructure, and aggressive marketing by medical device companies propel the global market. Favorable reimbursements and novel treatment procedures are anticipated to boost the growth of the global band ligators market during the forecast period. However, undesired systemic effects of current band ligators and high cost of endoscopic ligation treatment are expected to restrain the global market during the forecast period.

Global Band Ligators Market: Segmentation

The global band ligators market can be segmented based on product type, usage type, end-user, and region. In terms of product type, the market can be classified into endoscopic ligators, non-endoscopic ligators, multiple band ligators, and others. Based on usage type, the global band ligators market can be bifurcated into disposable and non-disposable. Disposable ligators are used frequently. The segment is likely to grow at a rapid pace owing to increase in incidence of hemorrhoids and rise in hospital admissions due to rectal pain which occurs among middle-aged population. Rise in unhealthy food habits is a major factor for the growth of hemorrhoids diseases. This is likely to propel the global band ligators market in the near future. In terms of end-user, the market can be divided into hospital, ambulatory surgical centers, clinics, and others. In terms of region, the global market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

