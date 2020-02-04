Bi level Positive Airway Pressure Devices Market Projected to Garner Significant Revenues by 2025

A bi-level positive airway pressure device is a more technologically advanced type of breathing support or noninvasive ventilation as compared with the continuous positive airway pressure device. The bi-level positive airway pressure device helps patients who have difficulty in breathing due to problems in the respiratory system of the body during their sleep. A bi-level positive airway pressure device helps in inhalation and exhalation, the benefits include treatment of snoring, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), improved sleep quality, cognition, daytime functioning, reduction in disruption to sleep, frequency of morning headaches, and daytime sleepiness. A distinguishing feature of the bi-level positive airway pressure device is that the pressure controlled modes allow the device allows spontaneous breathing in between the mandatory breaths.

The bi-level positive airway pressure device, releases normal air at a prescribed or fixed pressure. During inhalation, there is increase in the level of air pressure while delivering to the respiratory system and during exhalation the level of air pressure decreases. A sleep physiologist supervises and reviews a sleep study during an overnight stay, to calculate the necessary pressure of the bi-level positive airway pressure device for the patient. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, the bi-level positive airway pressure device is an effective alternative to the patients of Cheyne-Stokes respiration with central sleep apnea and heart failure who are not responding to continuous positive airway pressure.

The bi-level positive airway pressure devices market can be segmented on the basis of operation and region. In terms of operation, the bi-level positive airway pressure device can be segmented into spontaneous, timed, and spontaneous/timed. The spontaneous/timed segment of the bi-level positive airway pressure device holds a prominent share of the market due to the flexibility in the operation type. However, the other segments also are anticipated to expand during the forecast period due to increasing demand.

In terms of region, the bi-level positive airway pressure devices market can be segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America holds a prominent share of the the bi-level positive airway pressure device market, accounting for more than half of the market share, followed by MEA and Asia Pacific. In terms of revenue, the U.S. was a significant contributor to the market in North America due to the rise in diagnosis of sleep apnea in patients. Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand, specifically in countries such as India and China, as the disease prevalence is rising, which is fuelling the bi-level positive airway pressure device market. The bi-level positive airway pressure devices market in countries such as Spain, Germany, Italy, France and the U.K. are anticipated to expand at a high growth rate. The bi-level positive airway pressure devices market in the U.K. is well-established and developed, making the positive airway pressure devices market in the country more prominent than in any other countries in Europe. The market in Europe is anticipated to expand during the forecast period due to increasing prevalence of sleep apnea as it is attributed to have well defined regulatory guidelines.

The big players of the bi-level positive airway pressure devices dominate the market, while the remaining market is fragmented due to factors such as price, product features, and reliability, which help the big players to compete in the market. However, between 2017 and 2025, the new players are estimated to pose a threat to the big players in terms of revenue, as these emerging players are developing innovative devices to treat sleep-related respiratory conditions, Cheyne-Stokes respiration with central sleep apnea, heart failure, and others.

Key players operating in the global bi-level positive airway pressure devices market include ResMed, Rotech Healthcare Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., BMC Medical Co., Ltd., and Curative Medicalz.

