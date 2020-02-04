Bioflavonoids Supplements Market Driven by Increasing Awareness about having a Balanced Diet

Dietary Supplements are in demand these days with the rise in the number of people preferring a healthy diet due to increasing health issues. Increasing demand from the manufacturer due to a large-scale application as dietary supplements and food additives has been driving the market. Globally the value and sales of the vitamins, minerals, and nutritional and herbal supplements (VMHS) show consistent and constant growth. Dietary Supplements market has become one of most significant markets in the world with North America, Asia-Pacific and Europe being current key players. Bioflavonoids are one of the important dietary supplements that are used widely for its medicinal and nutraceutical properties. Bioflavonoids are secondary metabolites produced by plants, these pigments are known to give color to many fruits and flowers. Bioflavonoids are chemically polyphenols and are popular as antioxidants. Bioflavonoids supplements are gaining popularity and are more explored by manufacturers as well as consumers for its benefits.

Growing Demands for Bioflavonoids Supplements Due to Versatile Properties in End Use Applications

The global market demand for dietary supplements like bioflavonoids supplements is increased day by day. Bioflavonoids supplements have many medicinal properties like anti-inflammatory activity, anti-viral, and anti-bacterial activity. Increasing awareness about having a balanced diet, consumers preferring herbal supplements, tendency to prevent the health issues due increase in hospitalization prices are some of the primary drivers of the bioflavonoids supplements market. Increase in disposable income, increase in sports players and rise in per-capita income, especially in developing countries are some of the secondary driving factors. The high amount health benefits and the introduction of customized products by manufacturers of bioflavonoids supplements are certainly attracting the consumers. Bioflavonoids supplements are preferred along with vitamin C supplements as they increase the ability of the body to absorb vitamins at a quicker rate and thus, increase anti-oxidant activity is also getting preference by users. Oxidative Stress is a rising health problem, and bioflavonoids supplements as they contain high concentrations of antioxidants are getting popular as an herbal alternative to medicines helping people in sustaining a healthy life. Bioflavonoids supplements are gaining popularity among gym-going people as boost natural endurance and improve the immune system. Thus, with more interest from pharma and nutraceutical companies, the amount of bioflavonoids supplements products are supposed to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Global Bioflavonoids Supplements Market: Key Players

The global market Bioflavonoids supplements is competitive. Some of the key players in the market include Nans Products, Healthy Planet, Nature’s Way Products, NutraMarks Inc., Natural Organics Inc., Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc., Amway, NOW Foods, Maximum Living, Kosher Vitamins, Country Life LLC. More companies are taking an interest in developing Bioflavonoids supplement products.