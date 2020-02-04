Breathing Circuits Market: Size, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, 2018-2026

Breathing circuits are used to supply oxygen and anesthetic gases and remove carbon dioxide. Carbon dioxide can be eliminated by either washout with adequate fresh gas flow (FGF) or by soda lime absorption. Anesthetic gas exits the anesthesia machine (via the common gas outlet) and then enters a breathing circuit. The purpose of the circuit is to supply oxygen and anesthetic gases to patients and to eliminate carbon dioxide. Breathing circuit devices are equipped with unidirectional valves. Moreover, adoption of breathing circuits is expected to increase globally as they increase absorption of carbon dioxide.

Increase in prevalence of diseases such as asthma, bronchial cancer, and chronic coughing are some of the factors likely to drive the breathing circuits market during the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization, 235 million people suffered from asthma and there were 383,000 deaths due to asthma in 2015. Asthma is the most common chronic disease among children. Increase in prevalence of respiratory diseases such as pulmonary embolism, sleep disorders, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disorders; rise in number of surgeries; and increase in geriatric population are also expected to drive the breathing circuit market in the near future. However, complicated operating of breathing devices and unidirectional valves can lead to resistance to breathing among patients. This is expected to hamper the market in the coming years.

The global breathing circuit market can be segmented based on product, application, end-user, and region. Based on product, the breathing circuit market can be classified into open breathing circuits, semi-open breathing circuits, and closed breathing circuits. The open breathing circuits segment is expected to account for a prominent market share due to increase in prevalence of asthma and other breathing problems. In terms of application, the breathing circuit market can be categorized into anesthesia, respiratory dysfunction, and others. The anesthesia segment is expected to account for a significant market share due to increase in prevalence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorders and pulmonary embolism. Based on end-user, the breathing circuit market can be divided into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, clinics, and others. The hospitals segment is expected to constitute a key market share due to increasing patient preference for hospitals and availability of technologically advanced products.

In terms of region, the global breathing circuit market can be classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America was a significant region of the global breathing circuit market in 2017, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. The dominance of North America is attributable to technological advancements, new product launches, increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases, and increasing government initiatives. According to the Journal of the American Medical Association, between 1980 and 2014, the rate of death from chronic respiratory diseases, such as COPD, increased by nearly 30% overall in the U.S. In 2015, 6.7% of all deaths were due to chronic respiratory diseases, which were the fifth leading cause of death in the U.S. Europe was also a significant region of the breathing circuit market in 2017, due to the presence of a large number of people suffering from asthma and other diseases and increasing demand for advanced products. According to Asthma UK, 5.4 million people in the UK are currently receiving treatment for asthma: 1.1 million children (1 in 11) and 4.3 million adults (1 in 12). Increasing awareness about behavioral/mental health, aging population, and rise in health care expenditure are some of the factors projected to boost the breathing circuit market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. According to the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP), 1 in 4 people in the Asia Pacific region will be 60 years old or older by 2050. The region is experiencing population ageing at an unprecedented pace, with the number of older persons expected to more than double from 535 million in 2015 to about 1.3 billion by 2050.

Prominent player operating in the global breathing circuit market are C. R. Bard, Inc., Armstrong Medical Industries, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Flexicare Medical Ltd., Smiths Group plc, General Electric Company, and Teleflex Incorporated.

