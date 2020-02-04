Cardiac Prosthetic Devices Market to Reach an Opportunity of USD 5,290.0 million by 2019

Cardiac prosthetics are chronic alternatives that replace a damaged or diseased part in the body.Cardiac prosthetic devices are used in the treatment of blockages in heart valves. Implantation of cardiac prosthetic devices is being increasingly accepted as one of the common procedures due to a rise in the number of patients suffering from valvular diseases. Prosthetic valve thrombosis (PVT), prosthetic valve endocarditis (PVE), mechanical hemolytic anemia and thromboembolism are some of the complications that involve the failure of primary valves.

Obtain Report Details @

Furthermore, these devices tend to improve the quality of life by reducing the morbidity and mortality rate by replacing diseased valves. It is been estimated that more than 60,000 patients undergo heart valve replacement in the U.S. every year. Thus, the usage and acceptance of cardiac prosthetic devices is on risemainly due to technological advances and better performance. Escalation in cardiac disorder prevalence is contributed by the factors such as rise in geriatric population, high obesity epidemic and rapidly changing lifestyle. The global cardiac prosthetic devices market was valued at USD 2,945.3 million in the year 2012 and is expected to record a growth rate of 8.7% during the forecast period from 2013 to 2019, to reach an estimated value of USD 5,290.0 million by 2019.

Request for Sample Copy of Report @

The cardiac prosthetic devices market can be analyzed by the types of heart valves and pacemakers. The various types of heart valves currently available are mechanical heart valves, tissue heart valves and transcatheter heart valves. These devices are used to replace the affectedheart valves in patients. Heart valve disorders can arise from three types of malfunction: regurgitation, stenosis and atresia. A heart valve disease, if not treated in time, can lead to various heart diseases such as stroke, heart failure, cardiac arrest and blood clots. Rising geriatric population, changing lifestyle and increasing partnership among vendors are the factors influencing the growth of the heart valves market globally. Pacemakers are further categorized as implantable pacemaker and external pacemaker. Pacemakers are cardiac prosthetic devices that assist in controlling abnormal heart rhythms. These devices are implanted in patients suffering from cardiac arrhythmia, a heart disorder featured by an uneven pattern of heartbeats.

Request Report Brochure @